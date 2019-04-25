|
|[April 16, 2019]
|
New Sales Activation Tools from Engagio Help Revenue Teams Quickly Act on Account Intelligence
Engagio,
the leading provider of Account Based Marketing (ABM) Automation, today
announced Sales
Activation Tools, a powerful and scalable set of capabilities that
provide customized and relevant real-time account insights to Marketing
and Sales users. The Sales Activation Tools - which include real-time
alerts and reports, territory digests, and account insights in CRM -
empower Marketing and Sales to act together on the right activities,
quickly, boosting ABM initiatives. They also go beyond traditional
activation tools that only give visibility on leads by offering
additional transparency at both account and opportunity levels.
"According to the recent TOPO
benchmark survey, more than 50 percent of those surveyed cite the
most critical step for any ABM initiative is successfully coordinating
programs with Sales in a meaningful and ongoing manner," said Jon
Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio. "In our experience, when
companies get this right, results follow, yet it's not straightforward
for many organizations. Engagio developd Sales Activation Tools so
marketers, regardless of their experience with ABM, can provide
impactful account intelligence to Sales and be seen as a trusted
partner."
The biggest challenge for many marketers when providing actionable
account intelligence to Sales in B2B organizations is having to pull the
data from multiple systems sources and distributing the insights
manually. Engagio's new Sales Activation Tools simplify the entire
process, allowing even novice marketers to provide valuable, customized
information to Sales in real time, aligning Sales and Marketing
activities and easing internal collaboration.
Engagio Alerts offer more than the alerting capabilities of
first-generation marketing automation tools that were based only on
people. They are powered by Engagio Selectors, which enable marketers to
segment and create dynamic audiences across accounts, opportunities,
people, and activities. They empower revenue teams to ask more complex
questions and allow them to set up subscriptions for ongoing access to
the alert information. For example, target accounts that have had
VP-level web visits are currently Stage 1 opportunities, but have had no
sales touches in the last two weeks. With Engagio's Alerts, teams can
access and take action on this high value activity in near real-time.
"We've seen success with an account based approach and had established a
good working relationship with sales," said Emily
Ketchum, Global Marketing Operations at Fuze,
a global leader in enterprise voice, video, messaging, and
collaboration. "Our next step was to establish a regular ongoing
information exchange so that we could share greater insights about
accounts and deals that sales is working. With Engagio's Sales
Activation Tools, we've been able to work with sales to easily uncover
and share critical information about their accounts - proactively and in
real time. And, we work together to understand all interactions within
our target accounts to ultimately convert engagement into real pipeline."
Read more to learn about Engagio's Sales
Activation Tools:
https://www.engagio.com/sales-activation-tools/
About Engagio
Engagio is on a mission to make marketing more meaningful by building
the next-generation B2B marketing platform. Over 200 companies,
including Atlassian, Snowflake, Symantec (News - Alert), TrendMicro, and Vonage use our
industry-leading ABM Automation platform to support modern marketing
requirements, including account insights, multi-channel orchestration,
and full-journey programs and analytics. Backed by leading venture
investors and headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Engagio was named as one
of the Top 10 Best Small Companies to Work For in the Bay Area, and is
on the JMP Securities (News - Alert) 2018 Hot 100 List of Privately Held Software
Companies. To learn more, visit www.engagio.com.
