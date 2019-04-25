[April 16, 2019] New Sales Activation Tools from Engagio Help Revenue Teams Quickly Act on Account Intelligence

Engagio, the leading provider of Account Based Marketing (ABM) Automation, today announced Sales Activation Tools, a powerful and scalable set of capabilities that provide customized and relevant real-time account insights to Marketing and Sales users. The Sales Activation Tools - which include real-time alerts and reports, territory digests, and account insights in CRM - empower Marketing and Sales to act together on the right activities, quickly, boosting ABM initiatives. They also go beyond traditional activation tools that only give visibility on leads by offering additional transparency at both account and opportunity levels. "According to the recent TOPO benchmark survey, more than 50 percent of those surveyed cite the most critical step for any ABM initiative is successfully coordinating programs with Sales in a meaningful and ongoing manner," said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio. "In our experience, when companies get this right, results follow, yet it's not straightforward for many organizations. Engagio developd Sales Activation Tools so marketers, regardless of their experience with ABM, can provide impactful account intelligence to Sales and be seen as a trusted partner."



The biggest challenge for many marketers when providing actionable account intelligence to Sales in B2B organizations is having to pull the data from multiple systems sources and distributing the insights manually. Engagio's new Sales Activation Tools simplify the entire process, allowing even novice marketers to provide valuable, customized information to Sales in real time, aligning Sales and Marketing activities and easing internal collaboration. Engagio Alerts offer more than the alerting capabilities of first-generation marketing automation tools that were based only on people. They are powered by Engagio Selectors, which enable marketers to segment and create dynamic audiences across accounts, opportunities, people, and activities. They empower revenue teams to ask more complex questions and allow them to set up subscriptions for ongoing access to the alert information. For example, target accounts that have had VP-level web visits are currently Stage 1 opportunities, but have had no sales touches in the last two weeks. With Engagio's Alerts, teams can access and take action on this high value activity in near real-time.

"We've seen success with an account based approach and had established a good working relationship with sales," said Emily Ketchum, Global Marketing Operations at Fuze, a global leader in enterprise voice, video, messaging, and collaboration. "Our next step was to establish a regular ongoing information exchange so that we could share greater insights about accounts and deals that sales is working. With Engagio's Sales Activation Tools, we've been able to work with sales to easily uncover and share critical information about their accounts - proactively and in real time. And, we work together to understand all interactions within our target accounts to ultimately convert engagement into real pipeline." Read more to learn about Engagio's Sales Activation Tools: https://www.engagio.com/sales-activation-tools/ About Engagio Engagio is on a mission to make marketing more meaningful by building the next-generation B2B marketing platform. Over 200 companies, including Atlassian, Snowflake, Symantec (News - Alert) , TrendMicro, and Vonage use our industry-leading ABM Automation platform to support modern marketing requirements, including account insights, multi-channel orchestration, and full-journey programs and analytics. Backed by leading venture investors and headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Engagio was named as one of the Top 10 Best Small Companies to Work For in the Bay Area, and is on the JMP Securities (News - Alert) 2018 Hot 100 List of Privately Held Software Companies. To learn more, visit www.engagio.com.

