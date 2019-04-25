[April 16, 2019] New Mobile Device Investigator™ from ADF Solutions for iOS and Android Smartphones

BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADF Solutions, the leading provider of automated forensic software for investigators and lab examiners, today announced the release of Mobile Device Investigator ™ the newest forensic software to investigate iOS and Android devices. Qualified professionals can request a free trial of Mobile Device Investigator™ at www.tryadf.com . "Mobile Device Investigator is the result of many years of teamwork to offer a complete forensic solution that is extremely fast, reliable, and easy to use. Our beta testers loved the speed of extraction and the immediate access to information," stated Raphael Bousquet, CTO, and co-founder of ADF Solutions. "As the number of digital devices and the amount of digital data proliferates, ADF continues its mission to equip inestigators and forensic labs with the tools they need to speed their investigations."



With the easy-to-use Mobile Device Investigator™, agents and investigators can now quickly and easily collect evidence from iOS and Android phones and tablets in just minutes, either on-site or back in the lab. The Mobile Device Investigator™ software tool is user-friendly and requires minimal training since it is designed to be operated by front line police, sheriffs, field agents, and investigators. Users can connect a suspect device via USB port to quickly collect evidence and perform a fast logical acquisition of up to 4GB of data per minute. Mobile Device Investigator™ features include:

Search for keywords and hash values during acquisition

Perform a quick review of the data using the picture gallery, video frames, comprehensive filters, VICS/CAID auto-categorization, data deduplication, and whitelist elimination

Conduct an in-depth analysis of the data using the visual classification, timeline view, and view links between files of interest and user activities

Create a custom report with tagged data and export reports in PDF, HTML, CSV or VICS formats

Share reports with investigators and prosecutors using ADF's Standalone Viewer "The release of our newest smartphone forensic software will make it easier for front-line professionals to perform investigations involving Apple iOS and Android smartphones and tablets", said Bret Peters, Director at ADF Solutions. "The new Mobile Device Investigator™ software can be used stand-alone or in conjunction with ADF's classic computer forensic and triage capabilities." About ADF Solutions, Inc. ADF Solutions is the global leader in automated digital forensic software for digital investigations. ADF tools reduce forensic backlogs, streamline digital investigations and provide digital evidence results and intel from iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as computers, external drives, drive images, and other media storage (USB flash drives, memory cards, etc.) devices. The Mobile Device Investigator™ software can also be deployed with ADF's Digital Evidence Investigator ®, Triage-Investigator ® or Triage-G2 ®. Press Contact:

Bret Peters

ADF Solutions, Inc.

301-312-6578 x117

bpeters@adfsolutions.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobile-device-investigator-from-adf-solutions-for-ios-and-android-smartphones-300832389.html SOURCE ADF Solutions

