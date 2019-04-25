[April 16, 2019]

New digital twin technology puts energy efficiency and sustainability at heart of smart cities movement

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES, the leading innovator in sustainable analytics for the built environment, has today released new cutting-edge digital twin technology that will revolutionise the smart city movement.



The ICL (Intelligent Communities Lifecycle) is a platform of interconnected decision support tools that facilitate the planning, design and operation of energy efficient and sustainable communities of any size and purpose, whether that be a company, campus, city or country. It is the most holistic tool for assessing any configuration of buildings throughout their lifecycle.



Utilising the latest digital technology to link IOT (Internet of Things) data, sensor readings, OpenData or any other data source into one interconnected platform, the ICL enables investigation of built environment performance at any level.



The technology will provide decision makers with the information required to form intelligent solutions, by identifying the most effective and resource efficient ways in which they can dramatically reduce the use of energy and fossil fuels within a community.



As one of the biggest contributors to climate change, the built environment has the potential to make the biggest impact in reducing the world’s carbon emissions. By launching the ICL, IES is making its technology available to anyone interested in energy efficiency and sustainability; from Architects, Engineers and Developers, to City Planners, ESCO’s, Sustainability, Energy and Facilities Managers, helping them see the true sustainability potential of their projects.



IES has delivered an interactive 3D visualisation and masterplanning model for Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore , which along with vrtual testing, detailed operational modelling of 21 buildings and performance optimisation, uncovered campus wide energy savings of 31% and $4.7m cost savings.









community interaction model that enables real-time visualisation of energy data within the Trent Basin community in Nottingham, England

IES deliver technology that reduces the carbon emissions of buildings and cities worldwide. Our ultimate aim is to see that technology used by every building of every city to secure a healthy, sustainable and resource-efficient future. For additional information visit www.iesve.com , follow us on Twitter , join us on Facebook and LinkedIn , or visit DiscoverIES .



New digital twin technology puts energy efficiency and sustainability at heart of smart cities movement: Cutting-edge technology that connects distributed energy networks, renewables, master plans, building design, operation and retrofit