[April 16, 2019] New release of Avast Secure Browser Delivers Deeper Consumer Privacy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE: AVST), the global leader in digital security products, has released a new version of Avast Secure Browser (code-named Aspen) which gives people even greater protection and control over their privacy, identity and personal data when browsing the internet. The new version introduces new features including Webcam Guard to give consumers complete control over who can access their computer cameras, and enhanced Anti-Fingerprinting to prevent websites from tracking people as they browse. This upgraded consumer privacy and protection capability is achieved alongside a high level of browsing performance and speed. William Drewett, Senior Product Manager, Avast Secure Browser, said: "Consumer awareness of the need for online privacy and security has been heightened by recent high-profile data breaches, but people often find it complex or time consuming to work out how to protect themselves. In a recent Avast survey* of 8,000 people globally, 67% said they felt their privacy and security were threatened by information gathered about their online behavior from websites they visited. With our newest version of Avast Secure Browser, we've focused on making it simple and quick for people to protect their privacy online." Anti-Fingerprinting (enhanced)

Fingerprinting is the practice where many websites and advertising networks gather information about the web browser and system configuration to identify and track people. Browser fingerprints can be created even if cookies are rejected or a Virtual Private Netork (VPN) has been installed, as they track more user information than just IPs. Avast's Anti-Fingerprinting feature uses new, sophisticated techniques to camouflage the browser fully without compromising the performance of the websites visited. This makes the browser appear like thousands of other browsers, effectively hiding the user in plain sight by making them less identifiable.



Webcam Guard

Webcam Guard gives people complete control over which websites can access their computer cameras. When enabled, it will automatically block websites trying to use people's webcams. Users can save preferences for favorite websites in advanced settings or opt to allow temporary access only. Email hack check

Millions of stolen email addresses and associated passwords are being traded on the internet. For consumers worried about whether their details have been stolen in recent data breaches, Avast Secure Browser now includes a hack check feature that lets people know if their email addresses have been compromised. An option for a detailed report on the credentials stolen is provided along with guidance on generating a new random password for those affected.

Avast Secure Browser also includes other popular features such as Anti-Tracking, which prevents websites from tracking users online through cookies and other trackers; Bank Mode which stops hackers from seeing what users type so they are unable to steal passwords, credit card numbers and other personal data; Adblock which increases browsing speed and protects against malicious ads; Extension Guard which blocks unwanted add-ons or plugins; and Anti-Phishing which scans URLs for unsafe phishing or malware domains. Avast Secure Browser is compatible with Windows 10, 8 and 7 and is available to download now: www.avast.com/secure-browser *The survey, carried out by Censuswide on behalf of Avast in 2018, surveyed 8,102 respondents in the UK, US, France and Germany. About Avast

