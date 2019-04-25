|
|[April 15, 2019]
|
New Residential Investment Corp. Appoints Pamela F. Lenehan to Board of Directors
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ, "New Residential" or the
"Company") announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company
(the "Board") has elected Pamela F. Lenehan, a senior executive with
deep experience in technology, corporate advisory, strategic planning
and public board environments, as an independent member of the Board,
effective as of April 12, 2019. With the addition of Ms. Lenehan, New
Residential's Board composition now consists of eight members.
"We are extremely pleased to announce Pam as a new member of our Board
of Directors," said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive
Officer and President. "Pam's knowledge and experience around
technology, financial services and public boards will be valuable assets
to our Board, management and New Residential's overall long-term
strategy. We look forward to the insight and leadership that she will
add to our Board as we continue to successfully operate and expand our
footprint."
Background on Pamela F. Lenehan
Ms. Lenehan is currently President of Ridge Hill Consultig, a strategy
and financial consulting firm. During her career, Ms. Lenehan was Senior
Vice President, Corporate Development and Treasurer at Oak Industries
and Chief Financial Officer of Convergent Networks. Prior to those
roles, Ms. Lenehan was also a Managing Director in Investment Banking at
Credit Suisse, focused on mergers and acquisitions and equity and debt
financing for public and private technology companies. In addition to
her previous roles, Ms. Lenehan has extensive experience as a public
company director, having served on five public boards over the course of
her career.
Outside of her public board experience, Ms. Lenehan has been involved in
other organizations focused on gender diversity, education and corporate
governance. These include her role as member of the Board of Directors
of the Center for Women & Enterprise, Co-Chair of the Boston Chapter of
Women Corporate Directors, membership on the Board of National
Association of Corporate Director's New England Chapter and membership
on the advisory board of the American College of Corporate Directors, a
national public company director education and credentialing
organization.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively
managing, investments principally related to residential real estate.
The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is
organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate
investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. The Company
is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global
investment management firm.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005814/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]