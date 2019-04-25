|
|[April 15, 2019]
New Opportunity Zones Providing Upward Momentum for Downtown Property Values, Deal Sikes Reports
The creation of the new federal Opportunity Zone program is enhancing
investor interest and placing upward pressure on property valuations in
downtown Houston, according to the Deal Sikes property valuation firm.
"Investors are gaining an understanding of the benefits and potential
value of property owned in one of the new Opportunity Zones," said Mark
Sikes, principal at Deal Sikes. "This is particularly true in downtown
Houston where the investment potential is significant. Over the last
year, valuations appear to be up 5 or 10 percent for specific properties
in downtown because of the Opportunity Zone designation. As additional
transactions are closed, price gains may prove to be even stronger."
The Opportunity Zone Act, approved by Congress as part of the Tax Cut
and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017, was designed to promote
investment and deliver improvement to distressed communities.
Subsequently over 8,000 census tracts around the nation, including over
100 in Harris County, were desgnated as opportunity zones.
The Opportunity Zones allow investors to defer capital gains tax if the
properties are substantially improved and held for a number of years. If
a property is held for 10 years, the capital gains may be permanently
excluded from federal taxation.
"The requirement for substantial improvements to the property will
likely exclude Class A office towers from the Opportunity Zone benefit,"
Sikes said. "However, downtown's older commercial buildings, parking
lots and obsolete office properties appear to offer investors
significant incentive for development and growth to enjoy these tax
incentives."
The Hines development firm recently started development of a 46-story
residential tower in downtown Houston designed to take advantage of the
Opportunity Zone tax benefits.
"Sophisticated investors are already making significant moves," said
Matthew Deal, principal of Houston-based Deal Sikes. "This trend is
likely to spread as the IRS clarifies its regulations and attorneys and
tax consultants become more familiar with Opportunity Zones, which offer
major federal tax incentives across the city and the nation."
Deal Sikes provides valuation and counseling services for real estate
firms, governmental agencies, law firms, and investors across the
region. www.DealSikes.com
