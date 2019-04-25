[April 15, 2019] New Boundary Technologies to Host Workshop and Conference Session at IoT Fuse 2019

Attendees can visit New Boundary Technologies at the Mel Foster table to view demos of its RemoteAware™ IoT application service and Mel Foster’s Barn Sentry™ barn monitoring solution Minneapolis, MN – April 15, 2019 – New Boundary Technologies, a leading provider of innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications, announced today that CEO Kim Pearson is speaking at IoT Fuse 2019. IoT Fuse is the IoT industry’s largest hands-on workshop. IoT Fuse 2019 takes place in Minneapolis, with workshops at the University of St. Thomas Minneapolis Campus April 23 and 24 and the conference taking place at the Minneapolis Convention Center on April 25.







New Boundary Technologies will first host a two-hour workshop on April 23 at 1:15 pm titled “Building Enterprise & Industrial IoT Web Applications without Coding at the University of St. Thomas. This session will provide attendees with practical tips to speed their connected products from concept to successful full-scale deployment. The session will address IoT security, enterprise application scalability, user experience requirements and preventing technical obsolescence. Integrating with Amazon AWS IoT and Microsoft Azure Iot Hub, data analytics, machine learning and back-office applications will also be covered. Attendees will learn how to build secure and scalable customer-facing applications that support wired and wireless sensors, PLCs and equipment communicating to the Internet using embedded and off the shelf cellular, LPWAN (LoRa, Sigfox), Ethernet and satellite communications hardware.



Technical and non-technical leaders of OEMs, distributors, and IoT solution providers will build an end-to-end enterprise-scalable, responsive web IoT application with live sensor data using the RemoteAware™ IoT Application Service. No hardware or programming experience is required. Each attendee will receive an Amazon AWS IoT Button and a free 30-day RemoteAware demonstration account.





On April 25 at 4:15 pm, Mr. Pearson will join Steve Riedel, regional trade manager of the Minnesota Trade Office in presenting a session titled “Tools and Expertise for Solving Water Challenges with IoT” in the Minneapolis Convention Center Room #201. They will discuss how water challenges such as leak detection, conservation and quality monitoring can be addressed with IoT technology. The duo will touch on how Minnesota is positioned to seize opportunities in international settings and the state’s plans for a 2019 water tech delegation to Israel, one of the most advanced water tech nations.



Attendees can visit New Boundary Technologies at the Mel Foster Table #403 in Zone 3 at the IoT Fuse Conference on April 25 to view demonstrations of its RemoteAware™ IoT Application Service and Mel Foster’s Barn Sentry™ barn monitoring solution. Barn Sentry™ uses the RemoteAware IoT Application Service and connects to the John Deere Operation Center through John Deere’s API services “New Boundary Technologies is thrilled to participate in IoT Fuse again this year, discussing the latest IoT applications for enterprise and industrial use,” said New Boundary Technologies CEO Kim Pearson. “We’re excited to share our expertise and demonstrate our capabilities of RemoteAware and partnering solutions to technical and non-technical attendees alike.” See the full IoT Fuse Conference workshop schedule at https://iotfuse.com/.



About New Boundary Technologies New Boundary Technologies has been pioneering innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications for more than 30 years. Its RemoteAware™ IoT application service (www.remoteaware.com) has provided private label branded solutions for Fortune 500 companies, solution providers and system integrators since 2001. RemoteAware applications are provided as a hosted service, so solution providers and customers don’t need their own IT resources. A rich set of out-of-the-box capabilities delivers applications quickly requiring little or no software development.



About RemoteAware™ RemoteAware™ is a hardware and communications independent IoT Application Service that provides real-time monitoring and control of remote sensors and equipment using a “single pane-of-glass” web dashboard. RemoteAware-powered applications can be private-label branded and integrate Amazon AWS IoT, Microsoft Azure, and third-party analytics and back-office applications.



About IoT Fuse IoT Fuse (www.iotfuse.com) unites the brightest executives, investors, entrepreneurs and innovators focused on the Internet of Things space. The IoT Fuse Conference is the nation's most widely recognized, practitioner-run IoT event.



