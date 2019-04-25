[April 15, 2019] New Features in CirQlive MEETS V7: Larger Web-Conferences with Zoom Video Webinars and New Personal Calendar Features

CirQlive has released new interoperability features for MEETS V7 -- which is an interoperability solution connecting almost any web-conferencing platform, including Cisco (News - Alert) WebEx, BlueJeans, Zoom and GoToMeeting, to most learning management systems including Blackboard, Moodle, Canvas, D2L, and others. MEETS V7 now supports Zoom Video Webinars of groups as large as 10,000 attendees for live virtual events and broadcasting in K-12, higher education, and corporate learning. Click to Tweet. CirQlive MEETS V7 also has new calendaring features. MEETS V7 now supports personal calendar functions for students, college faculty, teachers, and administrators by automatically populating an individual's calendar with the online session date, time, and a secure link to the session. This works with all major calendars including Microsoft Outlook, Google (News - Alert) Calendars, and others. MEETS V7 also sends out email notifications about sessions using personalized templates. CirQlive solves interoperability problems between critical education tols in education and corporate learning. Currently, learning management systems like Blackboard (News - Alert) , Moodle, Canvas, and D2L don't fully interface with web-conferencing platforms like Zoom, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans, and Cisco WebEx, which leaves critical gaps in workflow, invites security problems, and limits utilization by the sheer difficulty of trying to arrange web-conferences and online meetings through the LMS.



Managing sessions in these two environments is notoriously difficult because LMSs and web-conferencing platforms do not share data so scheduling web-conferences is a multistep process requiring multiple sign-ons and the potential for data breaches. With CirQlive's newly released features colleges, companies, and other institutions can rely on MEETS V7 to simplify and streamline face-to-face meetings, online office hours, and online courses, making the web-conference platform and LMS more easily work together. "For years, CirQlive has made it much easier for colleges and companies to manage and deliver web-conferencing through their chosen learning management system," said Dov Friedman, CirQlive vice president for business development. "Our newest features help the individual and the institution. For individuals, they have a seamless connection to their personal calendar. For institutions, CirQlive works with very large groups of people in Zoom Video Webinars so that course administrators can be confident in the ease, integrity, security, and reliability of the connection."

About CirQlive CirQlive is the interoperability solution for learning management systems and web-conferencing platforms used in educational institutions and corporate learning. CirQlive MEETS V7 ensures that online learning, face-to-face office hours, or any other educational application of the major web-conferencing platforms works simply and reliably. MEETS V7 interfaces with major web-conferencing platforms like Zoom, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans, and Cisco WebEx and the most popular learning management systems like Blackboard, Moodle, Canvas, D2L and others. Learn more at CirQlive.com All products names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks, and brands does not imply endorsement. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005216/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]