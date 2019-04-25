[April 12, 2019] New Shaft Seal from Inpro/Seal Eliminates Product Loss on CEMA Screw Conveyors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpro/Seal®, part of Dover Precision Components and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is excited to announce the latest AM (Air Mizer®) Solutions™ design, the AM CEMA (Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association) shaft seal, developed specifically for CEMA Screw Conveyors. Invented by Inpro/Seal in 2005, AM Solutions are complete shaft seals that permanently protect against product loss and contamination on industrial processing equipment. By utilizing a positive air- or inert gas- purge, Inpro/Seal AM Solutions shaft seals provide a non-contacting and non-wearing seal, lasting the lifetime of equipment. Shaft movement and misalignment are common on screw conveyors. Traditional seals rely on dynamic contact to create a seal. Shaft movement creates frictional contact, causing the seal to wear or groove the shaft, leading to seal failure. Seal failure brings higher production costs, increased maintenance, environmental concerns, and even unsafe working conditions. The AM CEMA shaft seal utilizes a positive air- or inert gas- purge to create a barrier between the shaft and seal, eliminating product leakage and process contamination. Due to its unique, non-contacting design, the AM CEMA shaft seal has no wearing parts, requiring minimal maintenance or need for rebuild kits. To accommodate shaft movement, the AM CEMA shaft seal fully articulates to allow for radial run-out and angular misalignment simultaneously. The Inpro/Seal AM CEMA shaft seal is designed specifically to it standard CEMA Screw Conveyor dimensions. To determine the correct AM CEMA shaft seal for your CEMA Screw Conveyor, visit inpro-seal.com.



About Inpro/Seal: The inventor of the original Bearing Isolator, Inpro/Seal® has been delivering innovative sealing solutions and outstanding customer service for more than 40 years. Their unique technologies increase the reliability of rotating equipment and provide real cost savings by improving the mean time between repair (MTBR). Inpro/Seal's superior customer service and streamlined production processes allow for same or next-day shipments on most products, even new designs. Headquartered in Rock Island, Ill., USA, Inpro/Seal maintains a global sales and distribution network to provide responsive, localized support to customers worldwide and manufactures in North America, Asia and Europe. Inpro/Seal is part of Dover Precision Components, an integrated provider of performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Additional information is available at inpro-seal.com.

About Dover:??? Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of?approximately?24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at?dovercorporation.com.?? View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-shaft-seal-from-inproseal-eliminates-product-loss-on-cema-screw-conveyors-300831568.html SOURCE Dover

