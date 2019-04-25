|
|[April 11, 2019]
|
New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, announced today that it will report its
financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31,
2019 after market close on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled
at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 241-7256 from the
United States or (647) 689-4220 internationally with conference ID
7775818 and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be
accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website
at http://ir.newrelic.com.
In conjunction with the conference call, supplemental materials will
also be made available on the investor relations page.
Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on
May 21, 2019, a telephone replay will be avalable by dialing (800)
585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with
conference ID 7775818.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
Social Media Links: Facebook
| Twitter
| YouTube
| LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005823/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]