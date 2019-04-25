[April 11, 2019] New Jersey American Water Announces 9th Annual First Responder Grant Program Winners

New Jersey American Water is proud to announce the winners of their 9th Annual First Responder Grant Program. This year, 21 volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located in the company's service areas have been chosen to receive grants, totaling nearly $20,000, which will be used to support initiatives, training and/or upgraded equipment to help the responders better protect the communities they serve. "This program was designed to provide further support to the brave, fearless men and women who volunteer their time and expertise in order to protect the communities they serve," said Denise Venuti Free, director of Communications and External Affairs, New Jersey American Water. "We are proud to give back to volunteer first responders across the state who are dedicated to safeguarding the communities our employees and customers live and work in each day." This year's grants will be utilized in various ways by each department to offset the costs associated with purchasing personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities and other materials used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. The 2019 grant recipients include: Fanwood Rescue Squad, Fanwood, N.J.

Finderne Fire Department, Bridgewater, N.J.

Green Brook Fire and EMS Department, Green Brook, N.J.

Hazlet Township First Aid & Rescue, Hazlet, N.J.

Highlands Fire Department, Highlands, N.J.

HillsboroughVolunteer Fire Company #1, Hillsborough, N.J.

Little Falls Fire Department, Township of Little Falls, N.J.

Magnolia Ambulance, Magnolia, N.J.

Magnolia Fire Company, Magnolia, N.J.

Martinsville Rescue Squad, Martinsville, N.J.

Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department, Martinsville, N.J.

Mt. Bethel Volunteer Fire Company #1, Warren, N.J.

City of Northfield Fire Department, Northfield, N.J.

Northside Engine Company #4, Tinton Falls, N.J.

Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company #1, Galloway, N.J.

Ocean Grove Fire Department/First Aid, Ocean Grove, N.J.

Scullville Volunteer Fire Company #3, Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Somers Point Fire Company #1, Somers Point, N.J.

Union Beach Fire Department, Union Beach, N.J.

Watchung Chemical Engine Company, Watchung, N.J.

Borough of West Long Branch Fire Department, West Long Branch, N.J.



More information about New Jersey American Water's First Responder Grant Program can be found online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community. New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com.

