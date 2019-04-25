[April 11, 2019] New Acer Aspire Series of Notebooks Covers a Wide Spectrum of Consumer Needs

Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, or 2 Gen Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega Graphics, and discrete Radeon RX 540 graphics, and a thin, premium aluminum top cover design Acer Aspire 3 features include up to 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics, or a 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega Graphics, and discrete Radeon RX 540 graphics, a Precision TouchPad, and Acer BlueLightShield™ NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today revealed the latest updates and new models of its popular Aspire series notebooks. Powered by Windows 10, the Aspire series caters to a wide range of needs. Acer Aspire 7: Lightning-fast Power Aimed at those who want a take-anywhere notebook with more bite -- such as prosumers, designers, and content creators -- the Acer Aspire 7 is not only beautifully designed with its metal top cover and keyboard body, but also packs in performance with its incredible visuals, powerful processor, and superior audio. Powered by an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX graphics, and built with up to 16GB DDR4 memory, the Aspire 7 has the power to multitask with ease and power through compute-intensive applications. Next-level Productivity The Aspire 7 gives professionals an edge as it blisters through rich content creation, and editing. Opening and editing large files is no problem with up to 16GB of rapid DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0, and up to 2TB HDD. Users can work comfortably in any environment with the convenience of its backlit keyboard. It delivers unmatched visual clarity on its 15.6-inch narrow border IPS[1] Full HD display, and Acer Color Intelligence™ brings more intense shades and finer details. Featuring Acer TrueHarmony™ technology, the Aspire 7 delivers deeper bass and powerful volume for all encompassing sounds. It also offers an incredible gaming experience making it a real crowd-pleaser. Offering extensive connectivity options, no matter what gadgets are connected, the Aspire 7 has a full range of ports including HDMI and USB 3.1. It also offers a strong wireless signal using 802.11 2x2 AC with MU-MIMO technology. Designed for ease of use on the move, users can login via a touch of the built-in fingerprint reader through Windows Hello for easy and more secure access. With Microsoft's personal digital assistant Cortana, customers can go hands-free by making voice commands. The Precision TouchPad helps users work more efficiently, and the Aspire 7 is also certified for Skype for Business. Acer Aspire 5: Powerful, Practical and Function-rich for Everyday Computing Aimed at family users, bloggers, photographers, and enthusiasts who need more powerful, function-rich computing, the Acer Aspire 5 is designed for mobility and style. Featuring a sandblasted aluminum top cover and measuring 17.95 mm (0.70 inches) thin while including up to a 15.6 inch Full HD IPS[1] display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, or a 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega Graphics, and discrete Radeon RX 540 graphics, the Aspire 5 delivers excellent performance, with faster app-loading times and smoother multitasking. The narrow 7.82 mm (0.31 inches) bezel design offers more screen real estate and the Full HD IPS[1] display and Acer Color Intelligence delivers crisp, true-to-life colors, and Acer TrueHarmony™ technology brings music and movies to life with realistic audio clarity. Along with the convenience of an optional fingerprint reader to login, compatibility with the Cortana personal digital assistant is another powerful Windows 10 feature, offering the freedom of voice control. Power-off charging is supported via one of the USB ports, so phones will be less likely to be stuck without power[2]. With advanced capabilities and a finely-tuned design to match more demanding user requirements, the Aspire 5 supports a media-heavy lifestyle, making it ideal for anyone creating and sharing on the move. Between photo-editing or online publishing, the Aspire 5 is the essential tool for users looking for an enhanced multimedia performance. Acer Aspire 3: A Great Value, Multimedia Machine for Work, School and Play Built to keep users active, engaged, and on the move, the Acer Aspire 3 is a stylish, classic laptop with a stunningly-slim body, impressive tactile finish, and comes in 14-inch, 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch Full HD 1080p resolution displays that deliver vibrant, crisp, true-to-life colors. Powered by an up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, or a 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega Graphics, and discrete Radeon RX 540 graphics, the Aspire 3 delivers powerful multimedia experiences and entertainment. With up to a 512GB PCIe SSD and a 1TB HDD, there's plenty of space for media, photos and work projects. The Aspire 3 also packs in features such as up to 16GB DDR4 memory, Acer BluelightShield™ technology that may help protect eyes, an HDMI port, three USB ports, and the 17-inch version comes with a built-in DVD drive. The Precision TouchPad is more responsive than traditional touchpads and the chiclet keyboard provides great tactile feedback. A strong, consistent wireless signal is maintained with the strategically placed 802.11ac wireless antennae. Pricing & Availability The Acer Aspire 7 series will be available in the US in July, starting at USD 999.99; in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 999.00, and in China in June, starting at RMB 6,499. The Acer Aspire 5 series will be available in in the US in June, starting at USD 379.99; in EMEA in August, starting at EUR 499.00; and in China in June, starting at RMB 4,499. The Acer Aspire 3 series will be available in the US and EMEA in July, starting at USD 349.00 and EUR 379.00, respectively, and in China in June, starting at RMB 2,499. The new Aspire 7, 5, and 3 notebooks were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in New York, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students, and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com .







