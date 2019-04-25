[April 11, 2019] New Acer TravelMate P6 Series Notebook Provides Long Battery Life in an Ultra-Thin-and-Light and Durable Design for Professionals On-the-Go

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Editor's Summary Ideal for frequent travelers, it's ultra-thin at just 0.6 inches (16.6 mm) and lightweight at just 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg)

Up to 20 hours[1] of battery life supports long, transcontinental flights or two full days of meetings on a single charge

LTE and NFC mobile connectivity lets professionals easily stay connected wherever they go

Meets MIL-STD 810G[2] military standards to withstand the rigors of frequent travel

Keeps data safe with biometric fingerprint authentication and an IR camera with Windows Hello Acer today announced its latest addition to its iconic TravelMate P6 series, a thin, light, and durable commercial Windows 10 Pro notebook series built for professionals that travel frequently or work in the field. Robust and powerful with up to 20 hours[1] of battery life, it's built to withstand life on the road and support heavy workloads. The Acer TravelMate P614-51 sports a premium quality magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that is stronger and lighter than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness. It also gives the laptop a sleek and modern aesthetic. Weighing just 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg) and measuring only 0.6 inches (16.6 mm), it's easy to take on the road. With up to 20 hours[1] of battery life, professionals can stay productive on transcontinental flights or work through two full days on the go without having to recharge. This high-performance notebook can also be charged up to 50 percent in less than 45 minutes. Powerful, the new Windows 10 Pro notebooks are packed with up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, up to 24GB DDR4 memory, up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics[3], and up to 1TB of responsive Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSD using NVMe technology for speeding through editing large spreadsheets, and creating presentations. The TravelMate P614-51 makes sharing and collaborating easy with a 180-degree hinge design, enabling it to lay flat for sharing the display with others. "We're excited to bring our professional customers a thinner and lighter version of our popular Acer TravelMate P6 series with an exceptionally long battery life," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "We're confident they'll appreciate the ability to work for two days without having to recharge, in addition to the notebook's even more durable chassis and enhanced security." "Acer's new TravelMate is built tough and packed with powerful security features," said Mark Linton, General Manager, Consumer and Device Sales, Microsoft Corp. "The TravelMate also combines durability and portability with its lightweight design, long battery life, and impressive processing power that is sure to appeal to a wide range of customers." The TravelMate P614-51's 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS[4] display delivers accurate color with 170-degree wide viewing angles. Full-sized and back-lit, the keyboard provides comfortable typing and enables travelers to work in low-light areas, such as in airplane cabins and on trains. A damage-resistant, ultra-responsive Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™ touchpad enables precise gesture controls and swiping. Compared to traditional mylar, Corning® Gorilla® Glass is tougher, more resistant to scratches, and easier to clean. Skype for Business-certified, the TravelMate P614-51 delivers crystal-clear videoconferencing via a four-mic array that picks up vocals from up to 6.5 feet away. Users can use the Cortana® personal digital assistant to send voice commands for staying organized, playing music and managing the home remotely. Built Tough The TravelMate P614-51 is designed to handle the bumps and bangs of airport security checks, accidental drops, and other mishaps. It complies with MIL-STD 810G[2], 810F, a set of U.S. military grade standards that define the durability of a wide range of products. The testing follows stringent procedures such as a drop test involving 26 drops from a height of approximately 48 inches (122 cm) on various parts of the frame -- landing on 2 inches of plywood placed on concrete. Other tests check the laptop's resistance to rain, humidity, and extreme temperatures. Solid Security In addition to keeping data safe, companies want devices that are easy to deploy and manage remotely. Outfitted with Windows 10 Pro, the TravelMate P614-51 offers powerful security features to safeguard data. Customers can log in using Windows Hello with the fingerprint reader via the power button, or through the IR webcam that leverages biometric facial recognition. Both methods eliminate having to remember and use a password. When the webcam isn't in use, the camera shutter can be closed for additional security. An integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip delivers hardware-based protection for passwords and encryption keys. The pre-loaded Acer ProShield includes a suite of security and management tools that help safeguard sensitive data, while Acer Office Management lets IT professionals deploy security policies and monitor assets from one interface. Available as an option on select models, Intel® vPro™ tightens security with another layer of protection, while saving time and money with efficient remote management capabilities. Full Coverage Connectivity Professionals can maintain a reliable, high-speed wireless connection with eSim-enabled[5] 4G LTE and 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO technology. Intel® Thunderbolt™ 3 delivers blazing-fast data transfers up to 40Gbs to USB Type-C-connected devices. Customers can connect a cable from the USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port to a Thunderbolt 3-enabled device and get four times the data and twice the video bandwidth of any other port type while also supplying power and support for up to 8K displays. Other ports include MicroSD card and smart card readers[6], and NFC[4] (Near Field Communication) for sharing content or making mobile payments. An optional Acer USB Type-C Dock II expands workspace via a USB Type-C port and meets productivity needs for 4K UHD video, data, and wired network while delivering stable power to the notebook. This dock also provides USB 3.1 Type A and Type C, DisplayPort, HDMI, audio in/out options and support for up to three 4K displays. Pricing and Availability The Acer TravelMate P614-51 will be available in North America in July, starting at USD 1,149.99, in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,249.00; and in China in May, starting at RMB 9,999. The new Acer TravelMate P6 notebook was unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in New York, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students, and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer.







[1] Battery life claim based on MobileMark 2014. Actual battery life varies depending on product specifications, computer settings and applications or features launched. All batteries' maximum capacity diminishes with time and use. [2] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [3] Optional [4] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products. [5] 4G LTE speed and availability vary on the area. Not all carriers support eSims. Check your telecoms provider for details. [6] Smart card reader and NFC are optional features.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information. © 2019 Acer America Corp. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Intel, the Intel logo and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-acer-travelmate-p6-series-notebook-provides-long-battery-life-in-an-ultra-thin-and-light-and-durable-design-for-professionals-on-the-go-300830404.html SOURCE Acer Incorporated

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]