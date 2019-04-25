[April 11, 2019] New App Connects Ethical Dog Breeders With Loving Homes For Pups

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fizzgig is changing the way breeders connect with consumers. The easy-to-use mobile app has created a platform for hopeful dog owners to confidently browse ethically-raised pups across the United States. Uploading photos of puppies and managing the real-time status of the listings is now just a tap away for breeders. Fizzgig was developed with passion by Midwest-based dog breeders who realized a disparity in the industryaround the simple values of honesty and integrity. "While this notion of honesty and integrity is paramount for most breeders and demanded by many pet-owners, scams and brazen business practices are unfortunately an ongoing, unfathomable concern," explains Daphne Christensen, Fizzgig spokesperson. "Here's where Fizzgig comes in, to alleviate worry and build trust through a straightforward mobile app. Consumers can rest-assured we've done our homework by allowing only licensed or vet-approved breeders in."



USA breeders interested in joining the Fizzgig network start by creating a profile to include up to three photos of their facility. Listing puppies is only three steps away: Start by creating your breeder profile at www.Fizzgig.co and choosing your subscription plan (starting at $19.99 per month)

per month) Authentication is quick, in most cases you'll hear from Fizzgig Support within one day alerting you of approval or denial

Use the website or download the Fizzgig app to create and quickly manage your listings People searching for their next furry friend can easily create a consumer profile (this enables bookmarking favorites for quick recall later—this feature also triggers notifications when the breeder updates the pup's price or availability) or simply browse listings as a guest. Fizzgig acts as a powerful resource for connecting reputable breeders with loving pup owners. Purchases are made directly with the breeder, not through the Fizzgig website or mobile app.

About Fizzgig

It is our number one goal to provide a trusted platform for consumers to know with confidence the pups they see on Fizzgig are coming from places of true love. We are dog people around here and connecting ethical breeders to responsible owners is our mission and the soul reason we brought Fizzgig to life. Media Contact:

DAPHNE Christensen

515-440-1242

daphne@entretechno.com

SOURCE Fizzgig

