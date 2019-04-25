|
|[April 11, 2019]
|
New NSTA Kids Book Explains the Buzz About Bees to Budding Scientists in Grades K-5
Next
Time You See a Bee reveals the big impact this little insect has
on the world. Published by NSTA
Kids, the book is the latest in an award-winning series that helps
children and grown-ups alike experience what's remarkable in nature.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005009/en/
Next Time You See a Bee Book Cover (Photo: Business Wire)
Next Time You See a Bee encourages kids to learn about the
science behind bees while safely observing them without fear. Using
bright photos and lively text, the book explains how bees' amazing
physical features allow them to pollinate flowers as they zip from bloom
to bloom. It also introduces the wide variety of North America's native
bee species, discusses why bees are threatened, and shares what readers
can do to help.
Author Emily Morgan is an educator who knows how to connect with
children both intellectually and emotionally. Her other books in the Next
Time You See series cover clouds,
fireflies,
maple
seeds, the
Moon, pill
bugs, seashells,
spiderwebs,
and sunsets.
A former elementary and middle school teacher, she is a coauthor of
NSTA's Picture-Perfect
Science series.
NSTA Kids is a division of NSTA
Press® that offers books to supplement science learning
while encouraging children to become avid readers. Browse sample
pages of this new title for free at the NSTA
Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase a copy of Next Time You See
a Bee and other books from NSTA Kids, visit the NSTA Science Store.
To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET
weekdays. The 32-page book is priced at $12.95 and discount-priced for
NSTA members at $10.36. (Stock #PB329X9; ISBN #978-1-68140-651-0) The
book is also available in a hardcover edition for $18.95 and
discount-priced for NSTA members at $15.16. (Stock #PB329X9L; ISBN
#978-1-68140-652-7)
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused
on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of
science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific
content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
