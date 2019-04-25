New NSTA Kids Book Explains the Buzz About Bees to Budding Scientists in Grades K-5

Next Time You See a Bee reveals the big impact this little insect has on the world. Published by NSTA Kids, the book is the latest in an award-winning series that helps children and grown-ups alike experience what's remarkable in nature.

Next Time You See a Bee encourages kids to learn about the science behind bees while safely observing them without fear. Using bright photos and lively text, the book explains how bees' amazing physical features allow them to pollinate flowers as they zip from bloom to bloom. It also introduces the wide variety of North America's native bee species, discusses why bees are threatened, and shares what readers can do to help.

Author Emily Morgan is an educator who knows how to connect with children both intellectually and emotionally. Her other books in the Next Time You See series cover clouds, fireflies, maple seeds, the Moon, pill bugs, seashells, spiderwebs, and sunsets. A former elementary and middle school teacher, she is a coauthor of NSTA's Picture-Perfect Science series.







NSTA Kids is a division of NSTA Press® that offers books to supplement science learning while encouraging children to become avid readers. Browse sample pages of this new title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information or to purchase a copy of Next Time You See a Bee and other books from NSTA Kids, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 32-page book is priced at $12.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $10.36. (Stock #PB329X9; ISBN #978-1-68140-651-0) The book is also available in a hardcover edition for $18.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $15.16. (Stock #PB329X9L; ISBN #978-1-68140-652-7)

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

