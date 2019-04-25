|
|[April 11, 2019]
New Mountain Capital Announces $533 Million Net Lease Real Estate Fund
New Mountain Capital, LLC ("New Mountain"), a leading alternative
investment firm headquartered in New York, today announced the closing
of its first net lease real estate fund, New Mountain Net Lease
Partners, L.P. ("NMNLP"). NMNLP closed with $533 million of equity
capital commitments, including $447 million of third-party limited
partner commitments and approximately $86 million from the General
Partner. With an initial fundraising goal of $300-350 million, the
completed capital raise substantially exceeded the target. The investors
in NMNLP include pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers,
family offices, high net worth individuals and endowments. Limited
Partners include numerous new investors as well as existing New Mountain
investors.
New Mountain currently manages private equity, public equity, credit and
real estate funds with over $20 billion in aggregate assets under
management, including NMNLP. New Mountain believes that well executed
net leases can provide a path to non-cyclical and consistent cash yield,
generally in industries and companies that New Mountain already
researches. Net lease investments may also benefit from rising rents
over time, long durations with no prepayment risk and the safety and
collateral of the physical property itself.
NMNLP will continue to pursue a strategy that emphasizes operationally
critical facilities at middle market and private equity sponsored
businesses, generally investing $5 million to $75 million equity capital
per transaction. NMNLP has completed six transactions to date,
representing more than $200 million of acquisition value and $72 million
of equity capital commitments. Since 2016, New Mountain has completed 12
net lease transactions in total representing more than $400 million in
acquisition vlue across NMNLP and New Mountain Net Lease Corporation, a
wholly-owned net lease subsidiary of New Mountain Finance Corporation
(NYSE:NMFC).
"We believe the net lease business is very complementary to our private
equity and credit businesses, and can provide a strong risk and reward
proposition for our investors," said Steve Klinsky, New Mountain's
Founder and CEO. "We look forward to building this effort."
Teddy Kaplan, a New Mountain Managing Director and head of NMNLP
commented, "New Mountain currently has 146 team members at headquarters
and many billions of dollars of operating companies in the field. Since
I joined New Mountain in early 2016, we have successfully applied New
Mountain's analytical capabilities, industry experience, deal flow and
relationships to build the firm's net lease portfolio. The strong
investor interest in NMNLP is a testament to the strength of the
strategy, and to the way New Mountain applies its private equity and
credit strengths across adjacent investment strategies. We are grateful
for our investors' confidence and will do our best to make sure it is
rewarded."
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York-based alternative investment firm
that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it
pursues long term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages
private equity, public equity, credit and real estate funds with over
$20 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it
believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected
industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the
value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital,
please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com/
Under no circumstances does the information contained herein
constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any
security or interest in an investment vehicle managed by New Mountain
Capital. Any such offer or solicitation can only be made through a
definitive private placement memorandum describing the terms and risks
of an investment to sophisticated persons who meet certain
qualifications under the federal securities laws and are capable of
evaluating the merits and risks of the investment. Nothing presented
herein is intended to constitute investment advice, and no investment
decision should be made based on any information provided herein. It
should not be assumed that an investment will be profitable or that the
performance of any particular investment will equal its past
performance. No guarantee of investment performance is being provided
and no inference to the contrary should be made. There is a risk of loss
from an investment in securities, including the potential loss of
principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
