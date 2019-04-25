[April 10, 2019] New SQL in the City Summits aim to drive compliant database DevOps

Redgate brings together major industry speakers for SQL in the City Summits in three continents 10th April 2019, On April 30, Redgate Software holds the first of six SQL in the City Summits which, over the following weeks, will see major industry figures speaking in three continents. The ambitious plan is part of Redgate’s ongoing efforts to demonstrate how data professionals can deliver value faster, while keeping data safe, by adopting DevOps for the database.







In an age of increasingly stringent data protection legislation across the globe, this compliant database DevOps approach is gaining a lot of attention and the Summits will feature well-known figures from the DevOps world alongside Microsoft Data Platform MVPs, consultants and IT experts.



The first event in London will include a panel discussion in which representatives from Aberdeen Standard Investments, Lloyd’s and Shawbrook Bank will talk about what businesses need to know before launching a DevOps Initiative.





At the Los Angeles event, Donovan Brown, Principal DevOps Manager at Microsoft, will give the opening keynote about the key findings from the 2019 State of Database DevOps Report. Known in DevOps circles as ‘the man in the black shirt’, Donovan wrote the forward to the report and is passionate about including the database in DevOps.



In Austin, Jeffrey Palermo, CEO of Clear Measure, will talk about what to consider when scoping a DevOps project, how to instigate cultural change to support it, and creating a game plan for a successful proof of concept.



And over in Australia and New Zealand, the founder of SQL Down Under, Greg Low, will provide a detailed introduction to Azure DevOps, and show how compliant database DevOps fits into the picture.



Other speakers at the events include Microsoft Data Platform MVPs, Kendra Little, Steve Jones and Grant Fritchey, as well as Pre-Sales Engineers and data specialists from Redgate. Each of the one-day Summits will give attendees the knowledge they need to implement a consistent, scalable, and repeatable process to help their teams keep application and database development in sync, while protecting data at every stage.



Ike Ellis, Microsoft MVP and partner at San Diego software studio, Crafting Bytes, will also be speaking at the Los Angeles event and comments: “This is a rare opportunity for IT professionals to get a real handle on DevOps and data privacy issues. Every business everywhere is now facing the same challenge to release software faster yet protect customer data, and these events give practical advice from businesses who are already doing it.” The SQL in the City Summits will be held in London UK on April 30, Los Angeles CA on May 15, Austin TX on May 22, Brisbane AUS on May 31, Christchurch NZ on June 7, and Melbourne AUS on June 14. To find out more information and register for any of the events, search for ‘SQL in the City Summits’. As a community-building service, TMCnet allows user submitted content which is not always proofed by TMCnet editors. If you feel this entry is of inferior quality or wish to report it for some reason, please forward the URL to "webedit [AT] tmcnet [DOT] com" with your comments.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]