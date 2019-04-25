[April 10, 2019] New March Networks Hosted Service Delivers Unmatched Video Network Visibility and Performance

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2019 /CNW/ - March Networks®, a global video security and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to introduce March Networks Insight. The new, hosted service provides March Networks customers with unmatched video network visibility, asset control, system health, and service level agreement (SLA) performance management. It offers a visual overview of an organization's entire video network, and valuable reporting capabilities accessible via a secure, cloud-based platform. Leveraging the proven expertise of March Networks' dedicated Network Operations Center (NOC) team, which already provides daily managed services to more than 35,000 sites across North America, Insight leaves customers free to focus on their business while ensuring optimum video system performance. For March Networks certified solution partners (CSPs), Insight delivers the tools needed to serve customers more efficiently. It reduces costly truck rolls, and enables partners to easily document and track product warranty status, software versions and other information. The service is also an opportunity for CSPs to build a new recurring revenue stream, working together with March Networks' professional services team. With Insight, customers enjoy complete, end-to-end support – from system monitoring, performance optimization and issue diagnosis, to remote resolution where possible. When onsite service is required, the NOC team generates a service ticket for customers or their certified partner along with valuable information on the likely issue, for faster, more efficient resolution. That complete support is just one of the benefits enabled by this industry-first service. Insight offers unique features and reporting capabilities that save customers time and costs, including:



Easy, self-service access to the cloud-based management platform via a web browser, enabling customers and/or their certified partner to securely access critical video network information, create customized reports, and generate and track their wn service tickets

to the cloud-based management platform via a web browser, enabling customers and/or their certified partner to securely access critical video network information, create customized reports, and generate and track their wn service tickets Comprehensive health reporting , for at-a-glance views of a customer's video network health, problematic areas and more

, for at-a-glance views of a customer's video network health, problematic areas and more Closed-loop field service workflows so customers know that escalated issues have been resolved successfully

so customers know that escalated issues have been resolved successfully SLA reporting on items including outstanding service tickets and time to resolution, validating that SLA commitments are being met

on items including outstanding service tickets and time to resolution, validating that SLA commitments are being met Scheduled software upgrades , ensuring timely updates that help protect the video network from possible security vulnerabilities and enable feature enhancements

, ensuring timely updates that help protect the video network from possible security vulnerabilities and enable feature enhancements Inventory and product warranty reporting , providing an invaluable audit of a customer's entire video network, including device configuration, model number, firmware version and warranty status

, providing an invaluable audit of a customer's entire video network, including device configuration, model number, firmware version and warranty status Optional, third-party device health monitoring employing Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) scanning tools, leaving customers worry-free even when it comes to non-March Networks IP devices in the video network

employing Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) scanning tools, leaving customers worry-free even when it comes to non-March Networks IP devices in the video network Optional Field of View (FOV) reports , so customers and/or their certified partner can move quickly to fix any camera FOV that's been changed or obstructed

, so customers and/or their certified partner can move quickly to fix any camera FOV that's been changed or obstructed Geographical and network topology views, for a more intuitive overview of a customer's video deployment, as well as the ability to quickly spot trends by region or area



To ensure customer data is well protected, March Networks enforces strict security and management controls. The NOC runs on a dedicated network, has its own firewall, and uses sophisticated visibility rules to segregate customer data at multiple levels. It also incorporates state-of-the art physical access controls and restrictions, including a retinal scanner and 24/7 video monitoring. March Networks conducts cybersecurity audits and penetration tests regularly, and mandates regular employee training so NOC staff are always current on cybersecurity best practices. In addition, the company backs up NOC data frequently and systematically, and has an established disaster recovery process and redundant power sources in place to mitigate power and system downtime. March Networks Insight is currently available in the U.S. and Canada, with flexible one, three or five-year service terms, and monthly, quarterly or annual invoicing options. The company is demonstrating the new, hosted service in Booth 26041 at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West), April 10-12, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information, please visit https://www.marchnetworks.com/Insight. About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-march-networks-hosted-service-delivers-unmatched-video-network-visibility-and-performance-300829698.html SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

