New High-CRI Forward Throw Wall Pack from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, MA-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has announced a new forward throw wall pack fixture with high CRI and supreme affordability. The new high-CRI ZIBO is available in four different commonly-used wattages: 40w , 60w , 80w , and 100w . The high-CRI ZIBO has a CRI of 80+ which is considered to be very effective in increasing visibility and ensuring that colors are true-to-life. This ZIBO follows in the footsteps of the original ZIBO models for about the same price, but with the added feature of 80+ CRI. In addition to the higher CRI, this fixture is also considerably more budget-friendly than similar fixtures sold elsewhere. Forward-throw optics and a diffused polycarbonate lens mak this wall pack a great choice for warehouses, storage units, municipal buildings, manufacturing plants, schools, churches, and more. Forward-throw optics are generally designed to enhance an area's security in a wide swath of light as opposed to a narrow beam that simply directs light downwards. This fixture is also perfect for those who are looking to replace their old HID wall packs and reap all the benefits of LED without breaking the bank.



"The new ZIBO is affordable and provides excellent color rendering at 80+ CRI," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Higher CRI provides better visibility and it comes at no additional cost. Plus, these fixtures will last a very long time." The high-CRI ZIBO is available in a standard bronze finish, which fits in with many different styles of architecture. ZIBO comes standard in 5000 Kelvin. A long L70 @ 50,000 hour life guarantees that ZIBO will be in use for years and years. A die-cast aluminum housing and a prismatic polycarbonate lens protect the fixture and the LEDs inside from dirt, water, heat, and scratches. An IP65 rating means that the fixture is protected against multi-directional low-pressure water jets. ZIBO is washable and easily installed with a simple surface mount. Two coin slots on the top and bottom of the fixture allow for easy wiring. Like all Access Fixtures luminaires, high-CRI ZIBO is protected by a comprehensive 5-year Access Fixtures warranty.

