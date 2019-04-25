[April 10, 2019] New App Podcoin Pays You to Listen to Podcasts

Podcoin, the first-of-its-kind mobile app that rewards podcast listeners, today announced its continued momentum, maintaining growth of roughly 10% week over week. The app recently surpassed one million listening minutes in a single day and crossed 10,000 daily active users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005129/en/ "Podcoin is the latest innovation in podcasting," said David Cook, Podcoin's co-founder. "We offer loyalty points to our podcast listeners, fostering community around shared interests." Podcoin offers nearly every podcast ever made, paying the listener one Podcoin for every ten minutes spent listening, which can be redeemed for rewards including Amazon gift cards, Bose headphones and more. "There's a reason podcast listening is catching on," said Cook. "Podcasts stand in opposition to our distraction-based media landscape. Long-form content is what we need right now. Podcasting is personal and intimate. You feel like you're in the room that you a part of a meaningful conversation. How many meaningful conversations do people have any more? Podcasts are that meaningful conversation … a way of seeking human connection."



Podcoin has proven efficient at driving listening minutes to podcasters who claim their podcasts on the service. Podcasters may claim their podcast for free by filling out a simple form to prove they are the owner. Claimed podcasts receive significant promotional benefits and access to advanced analytics. While there are hundreds of thousands of podcasts on the app, forty percent of Podcoin's listening minutes go to podcasts that have claimed their podcast on Podcoin. Podcoin intends to solve the problem of discovery for podcasters and provide the most efficient way to build and engage an audience. Podcasts on the service are free to claim.

"We want to solve the problem of discovery for podcasters," continued Cook. "We aim to provide the most efficient way to build and engage an audience of podcast listeners. Authenticity is the key to everything we do. Podcasters can see the profile photos of their audience and get direct insights into what other podcasts they're listening to through the app, and they also have access to advanced analytics that track listening minutes, listeners, subscribers, taps in search, and more. Our goal is simple: to grow audience for podcasters while providing the best community management tools in the podcasting industry." Podcoin plans to add social features, including likes, comments and an enhanced social graph that will provide and encourage meaningful conversations. About Podcoin Podcoin is a first-of-its-kind mobile app that rewards listeners. Our mission is to increase the time the world spends listening, while enabling emerging podcasters to grow and engage their audience. For more information, please visit https://www.podcoin.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005129/en/

