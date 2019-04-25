|
New App Podcoin Pays You to Listen to Podcasts
Podcoin,
the first-of-its-kind mobile app that rewards podcast listeners, today
announced its continued momentum, maintaining growth of roughly 10% week
over week. The app recently surpassed one million listening minutes in a
single day and crossed 10,000 daily active users.
"Podcoin is the latest innovation in podcasting," said David Cook,
Podcoin's co-founder. "We offer loyalty points to our podcast listeners,
fostering community around shared interests."
Podcoin offers nearly every podcast ever made, paying the listener one
Podcoin for every ten minutes spent listening, which can be redeemed for
rewards including Amazon gift cards, Bose headphones and more.
"There's a reason podcast listening is catching on," said Cook.
"Podcasts stand in opposition to our distraction-based media landscape.
Long-form content is what we need right now. Podcasting is personal and
intimate. You feel like you're in the room that you a part of a
meaningful conversation. How many meaningful conversations do people
have any more? Podcasts are that meaningful conversation … a way of
seeking human connection."
Podcoin has proven efficient at driving listening minutes to podcasters
who claim their podcasts on the service. Podcasters may claim their
podcast for free by filling out a simple form to prove they are the
owner. Claimed podcasts receive significant promotional benefits and
access to advanced analytics. While there are hundreds of thousands of
podcasts on the app, forty percent of Podcoin's listening minutes go to
podcasts that have claimed their podcast on Podcoin.
Podcoin intends to solve the problem of discovery for podcasters and
provide the most efficient way to build and engage an audience. Podcasts
on the service are free to claim.
"We want to solve the problem of discovery for podcasters," continued
Cook. "We aim to provide the most efficient way to build and engage an
audience of podcast listeners. Authenticity is the key to everything we
do. Podcasters can see the profile photos of their audience and get
direct insights into what other podcasts they're listening to through
the app, and they also have access to advanced analytics that track
listening minutes, listeners, subscribers, taps in search, and more. Our
goal is simple: to grow audience for podcasters while providing the best
community management tools in the podcasting industry."
Podcoin plans to add social features, including likes, comments and an
enhanced social graph that will provide and encourage meaningful
conversations.
About Podcoin
Podcoin
is a first-of-its-kind mobile app that rewards listeners. Our mission is
to increase the time the world spends listening, while enabling emerging
podcasters to grow and engage their audience. For more information,
please visit https://www.podcoin.com/.
