|[April 10, 2019]
New Research Reveals Importance of Purpose in Preparing College Graduates for the Workforce
Bates College and Gallup today released findings from a nationally
representative survey examining the role that purpose plays in the work
lives of college graduates. "Forging Pathways to Purposeful Work: The
Role of Higher Education" provides insight into the importance of
purpose in work, for both individuals and employers, and how colleges
and universities can better prepare graduates to succeed in a complex,
global market.
Representing the views of over 3,000 respondents, including college
graduates, hiring managers, and parents of college students, the report
reveals a significant gap between what college graduates seek from work
and what they find:
-
Eighty percent of college graduates surveyed said that it is very
important (37 percent) or extremely important (43 percent) to derive a
sense of purpose from their work.
-
Yet less than half of college graduates succeed in finding purpose in
work.
This "purpose gap" is a problem for both graduates and employers,
because there is a strong correlation between employees' engagement in
work and an organization's bottom line. The purpose gap is also a
particular problem for millennials - the largest single segment of the
American workforce - as purposeful work appears particularly important
to them. Specifically, the study found that millennials are more likely
than older graduates to derive purpose from their work than from other
sources.
Importantly, the survey also points to solutions, identifying four key
college experiences that align with graduates finding purpose in work:
-
Participating in at least one applied internship or job.
-
Having someone who encourages students' goals and dreams.
-
Being given realistic expectations for post-graduation employment
prospects.
-
Participating in a class/program that helps students think about
pursuing meaning in work.
"The Bates-Gallup study confirms that a focus on helping students find
purpose in work is a powerful way of developing in students the kind o
agency they need to thrive in today's world," said Bates College
President Clayton Spencer. "Higher education has long played a central
role in improving the career and life prospects of students, and this
study provides clear guidance about how colleges and universities can do
a better job of carrying out this role."
The study also makes clear that students should not simply chase jobs or
careers that have superficial appeal. According to the study, reflection
and self-awareness play a key role in launching graduates into work that
will bring them meaning:
-
Graduates who align their work with their interests, values, and
strengths are roughly three times more likely to experience high
purpose in work.
-
Graduates with high levels of purpose in their work are nearly 10
times more likely to have high overall wellbeing than those with low
levels of purpose in work.
"Previous Gallup studies have identified the college experience as
critical to the path take," said Helen Stubbs, a senior consultant at
Gallup who oversaw the study. "Our research with Bates adds a new
dimension that elevates the individual's psychological and emotional
alignment with their chosen career path. Where colleges can apply these
new findings to their work with students, they stand to accelerate
pathways to meaningful work and to produce graduates who thrive as
individuals."
This study with Gallup arose from Bates' interest to test the premises
of its Purposeful Work program. Established in 2014 and built on the
fundamentals of a liberal arts education, the Purposeful Work program at
Bates is grounded in the college's mission, has curricular and
co-curricular aspects, and takes a four-year developmental approach to
working with students to better prepare them for the evolving worlds of
work.
"In a world where the average college graduate can expect to have 11
distinct jobs before the age of 50, many of which do not yet exist,
graduates can no longer count on stable and well-defined pathways
through working life," said Spencer. "Colleges and universities need to
help students develop not only the content knowledge and cognitive and
interpersonal skills required for employment, but also a mindset of
informed self-determination and adaptability."
To view complete findings from the Bates-Gallup survey, download the
"Forging Pathways to Purposeful Work: The Role of Higher Education" at Gallup.com
About Bates College
Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is
internationally recognized as a leading college of the liberal arts,
attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world.
Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person
through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential
community. Committed to opportunity and excellence, Bates has always
admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion, or national
origin. Cultivating intellectual discovery and informed civic action,
Bates prepares leaders sustained by a love of learning and zeal for
responsible stewardship of the wider world.
About Gallup
Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help
leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining
more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows
more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students
and citizens than any other organization in the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005306/en/
