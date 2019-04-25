[April 10, 2019] New App Makes Proxy Voting Easier for Individual Investors

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) will launch a new app on Android and iPhone for individual investors, making investor voting easier than ever before. The new app creates an intuitive, streamlined experience through a single personalized dashboard that allows investors to vote and equips them with new tools and educational resources designed to drive more meaningful engagement. From social media to the most recent government elections, people want their voices to be heard, to exercise their rights and to have an impact on the world. Yet, when it comes to their own investments and participating in the corporate governance process, individual investors can and should be more engaged. In 2018, individual investors participated in only 28 percent of the total voting opportunities available to them, according to ProxyPulse. "Individual investors have an important voice in the future of the companies that they invest in, yet few realize the power they yield," said Tim Gokey, President and Chief Executive Officer at Broadridge. "Their votes not only impact their own financial well-being, but can have lasting effects on our economy and society. This app will empower investors of all kinds to exercise their right to vote and participate in the corporate governance process." How the App Works Building on the mobile web voting functionality that Broadridge launched in 2011, individual investors will be able to vote directly within the app and receive important regulatory and educational information relating to corporate direction, such as Board of Director elections, executive compensation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) decisions.



Users will be able to sign-in securely (through thumbprint and facial recognition) as well as sign up for mobile push notifications to alert them of meetings and elections. Banks' and brokers' branding will be prominently featured within the app. Investors will be able to review and change their votes, sign up for electronic delivery from their bank or broker and download materials, among other features. In addition to the new individual investor app, Broadridge will continue providing investors with the flexibility to vote on whichever platform they choose including through their broker's app, on a desktop or mobile browser via Proxyvote.com, by phone, by mail or in-person at annual meetings. Broadridge has a history of working with issuers, banks, brokers and investors and leveraging technology to drive transparency and investor engagement. This app is the next step in using technology to transform and increase individual investor engagement.

To receive an alert about Broadridge's new app, visit, broadridge.com/proxyvoteapp or for more information on proxy voting and how to vote visit, broadridge.com/yourvoice.

