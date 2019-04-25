|
New Initiative Launched to Help Protect New York's Great Whales
Equinor Wind US, the Wildlife Conservation Society's New York Aquarium,
and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) today launched a
joint project to deploy two new near real-time acoustic buoys designed
to expand the detection and monitoring of whale species found in the
waters of New York Bight.
Humpback whales in New York Bight-the body of water between Long Island's Montauk Point and New Jersey's Cape May-feed on menhaden or bunker, a schooling fish found in dispersed concentrations in the waters off New York and New Jersey. CREDIT: WCS Ocean Giants/Image taken under NMFS MMPA/ESA Permit No. 14809.
The buoys will provide near real-time monitoring of species such as the
sei whale, fin whale, humpback whale, and the highly endangered North
Atlantic right whale. The new devices will build on prior monitoring
work in the New York Bight done by a previously deployed acoustic buoy
funded by the G. Unger Vetlesen Foundation and the Flora Family
Foundation.
The buoys will help marine conservation scientists increase their
understanding of whale species that spend time in and migrate through
the waters off the coasts of New York and New Jersey. The data will also
help inform ecologically sound decisions for potential development
within Equinor's offshore wind lease site.
The effort will also provide the general public with a fascinating
window into the behaviors of acoustically sensitive marine mammals that
live in the coastal areas. The near real-time data will be publicly
available on a dedicated web page and eventually put on display in the
New York Aquarium.
When deployed, the new acoustic buoys will increase detection rates of
the North Atlantic right whale, one of the world's most endangered whale
pecies, in the New York Bight. This slow-moving, coastal animal is
especially vulnerable to ship strikes and fishing gear entanglement,
making information on their presence and migratory habitats crucial for
effective conservation actions.
"The newly deployed acoustic buoys significantly increase our coverage
off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to detect whale presence in
near-real time. This information will help us answer questions about how
these four whale species, including the North Atlantic right whale, are
moving through and using our local waters," said Dr. Howard Rosenbaum,
Senior Scientist for the New York Aquarium and Director of WCS's Ocean
Giants Program. "Having these data readily available will help guide
decision-making and best practices for offshore wind development and
other human-use activities in the NY Bight."
"We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the New York
Aquarium and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, two of the
leaders in the marine science community," said Christer af Geijerstam,
President, Equinor Wind US. "The offshore wind industry has a logical
role to play as a partner to marine biologists and others interested in
better understanding and preserving the health of our oceans. This
project will also help make Equinor better stewards of this lease site
by providing data that informs our operational decision-making well into
the future."
"Renewable energy is vital to the future of our society, and it's
important to see it move forward with minimal impact on the
environment," said Dr. Mark Baumgartner of Woods Hole Oceanographic
Institution. "Our monitoring work with WCS, coupled with
state-of-the-art, WHOI-developed whale detection technology, will
support these goals by providing Equinor, regulators, scientists and the
public with long-term near real-time information on whale presence that
can be used to responsibly manage wind development and other industrial
activities."
About the New York Aquarium:
The New York Aquarium is located along Brooklyn's famed Coney Island
Boardwalk. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) manages the aquarium
along with four zoos in New York City - Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo,
Prospect Park Zoo, and Queens Zoo. WCS conservationists, curators and
animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of
threatened and endangered species around the world and here in New York.
The aquarium connects visitors to marine life in New York waters and
around the world through innovative exhibits and world-class animal
care, educates more than 60,000 youth and adults in our formal education
programs and conducts field research and conservation policy action in
the waters of New York. In the summer of 2018, Ocean Wonders: Sharks!
opened at the aquarium - a 57,500 square-foot three-story facility that
features 18 species of sharks and rays and thousands of schooling fish.
The aquarium is accredited by the Association of Zoos and
Aquariums (AZA). It is open every day of the year. For more information,
visit www.nyaquarium.com.
Members of the media should contact jdelaney@wcs.org
(718-265-7908); mpulsinelli@wcs.org
(718-220-5182); or mdixon@wcs.org
(347-840-1242).
About Equinor:
Equinor is building a material position in renewable energy and evolving
into a broad energy company. Equinor now powers more than one million
European homes with renewable wind power from four projects in the
United Kingdom and Germany. Equinor commissioned the world's first
floating offshore wind farm last year, off the coast of Scotland, a
technology essential to the development of offshore wind in many
locations around the world, including the west coast of the US. Equinor
is also developing offshore wind in Poland, as well as solar energy in
Brazil and Argentina.
