|[April 09, 2019]
New NSTA Book Helps Middle and High School Students Discover the Amazing Role of Serendipity in Science
Students can explore both the many paths to innovation and fundamental
science processes through Discovery
Engineering in Physical Science: Case Studies for Grades 6-12.
This new NSTA
Press resource will also show them that gecko feet inspired
scientists to develop a stickier adhesive and cockleburs in dog fur led
to Velcro.
The book's case studies provide lively ways to integrate engineering and
experimentation throgh 22 easy-to-use investigations. The
investigations have titles such as "By the Teeth of Your Skin: Shark
Skin and Bacteria" and "From Ship to Staircase: The History of the
Slinky." Each starts with an actual discovery that students explore
through primary documents or historical accounts. Students are tasked
with investigating physical materials, doing research, examining data,
and creating models. Then they use their own personal ideas to design
new products or problem-solving applications.
Teachers can implement the investigations in part or as a whole. They
can also use them to teach one or more science concepts while exposing
students to the unpredictable nature of science. Discovery
Engineering in Physical Science is adaptable to classrooms as well
as informal education settings such as STEM camps, science centers, and
more.
Browse sample
pages of this title for free at the NSTA
Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase a copy of Discovery
Engineering in Physical Science: Case Studies for Grades 6-12 and
other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by
phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The
390-page book is priced at $39.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members
at $31.96. (Stock # PB444X1; ISBN #978-1-68140-617-6)
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused
on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of
science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific
content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
