[April 09, 2019] New NSTA Book Helps Middle and High School Students Discover the Amazing Role of Serendipity in Science

Students can explore both the many paths to innovation and fundamental science processes through Discovery Engineering in Physical Science: Case Studies for Grades 6-12. This new NSTA Press resource will also show them that gecko feet inspired scientists to develop a stickier adhesive and cockleburs in dog fur led to Velcro. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005087/en/ Discovery Engineering in Physical Science: Case Studies for Grades 6-12 book cover (Graphic: Business Wire) The book's case studies provide lively ways to integrate engineering and experimentation throgh 22 easy-to-use investigations. The investigations have titles such as "By the Teeth of Your Skin: Shark Skin and Bacteria" and "From Ship to Staircase: The History of the Slinky." Each starts with an actual discovery that students explore through primary documents or historical accounts. Students are tasked with investigating physical materials, doing research, examining data, and creating models. Then they use their own personal ideas to design new products or problem-solving applications.



Teachers can implement the investigations in part or as a whole. They can also use them to teach one or more science concepts while exposing students to the unpredictable nature of science. Discovery Engineering in Physical Science is adaptable to classrooms as well as informal education settings such as STEM camps, science centers, and more. Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information or to purchase a copy of Discovery Engineering in Physical Science: Case Studies for Grades 6-12 and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. The 390-page book is priced at $39.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $31.96. (Stock # PB444X1; ISBN #978-1-68140-617-6) About NSTA The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education. NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies.

