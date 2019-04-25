[April 09, 2019] New OneTouch Reveal® Plus Mobile App Powered by Welldoc's BlueStar® Technology Provides Evidence-Based In-App Coaching to Help Drive Better Diabetes Self-Management and Health Outcomes in Canada

BURNABY, British Columbia, April 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- LifeScan, Inc. today introduced the OneTouch Reveal® Plus mobile app, which received Health Canada license and will soon be available to health benefit plans for adults 18 years and older living with diabetes. Powered by Welldoc's BlueStar® technology – OneTouch Reveal® Plus will offer individualized, real-time coaching based on a patient's specific treatment plan, from the same familiar brand as the #1 downloaded diabetes mobile app in Canada, the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app.1 "LifeScan is excited to expand our partnership with Welldoc to bring new digital innovation to the Canadian healthcare market," said Barb Jackalin, Senior Regional Business Unit Director, LifeScan Canada. "The introduction of OneTouch Reveal® Plus highlights our sustained commitment in helping to drive better self-management and health outcomes by building a more connected and engaging patient experience – ultimately creating value for patients as well as health care providers." Blood glucose data can be automatically transmitted from the OneTouch Verio Flex® blood glucose monitoring system, using its built-in Bluetooth® Smart Technology, to the OneTouch Reveal® Plus mobile app. The OneTouch Reveal® Plus mobile app will provide people with individualized in-the-moment feedback and virtual coaching based on their specific treatment plan and can assist their health care team in making timely diabetes management decisions. The app will engage users in weekly challenges and will offer meal planning support tools, an insulin calculator, and connectivity with popular activity trackers. In addition, blood pressure and weight management features allow for management of other conditions that can be associated with diabetes. Future OneTouch® Brand meters will connect to OneTouch Reveal® Plus once commercially available in Canada. Diabetes is a growing health crisis in Canada, with costs predicted to rise to $16 billion by 2020, threatening the sustainbility of the healthcare system.2 People with diabetes incur medical costs up to three times higher than other Canadians.3 This also puts a burden on employers as diabetes medication ranks second in drug spending by employer- sponsored plans.4 According to a recent report, only 50% of Canadians with type 2 diabetes have their blood glucose levels under control, and the majority of patients incur costly adverse health conditions linked to diabetes.2



"Backed by proven outcomes demonstrated in clinical trials conducted with the BlueStar® digital therapeutic, we believe the app can offer a cost-effective, scalable solution to help address challenges often posed by diabetes to the Canadian health care system," said Welldoc President and CEO Kevin McRaith. "We are excited to continue to expand our relationship with our valued partner, LifeScan, by offering OneTouch Reveal® Plus to the Canadian market." LifeScan is excited to be working with Canadian benefit providers to make the product available in the near future. Please consult your benefit plans for availability. Any groups interested in offering OneTouch Reveal® Plus as part of their diabetes benefits programming can get in touch with LifeScan at 1-800-663-5521.

About LifeScan, Inc.

With a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes, LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring – globally more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch® brand products to help them manage their diabetes. For over 35 years, LifeScan has had an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for people with diabetes by developing products defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. For more information, visit http://www.onetouch.ca and www.LifeScan.com. About Welldoc

Welldoc® is a leading digital therapeutic company revolutionizing chronic disease management to help transform lives. The Company's groundbreaking technology helps guide individuals through the complicated journey of living with chronic diseases, with a goal of helping them self-manage their conditions, while connecting them to their own healthcare team. By utilizing Welldoc's digital therapeutic solutions, payers, employers and healthcare systems can streamline their resources by focusing on a digital health solution to help better manage their populations living with multiple and costly chronic diseases. Welldoc is based on a life science business model—having conducted multiple randomized clinical trials resulting in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications. IBM Watson Health™ conducted an innovative economic analysis for Welldoc using the MarketScan® Commercial Claims and Encounters Database and the MarketScan® Medicare Supplemental and Coordination of Benefits Database demonstrating an opportunity to save a range of $254 to $271 per user per month with the use of the flagship BlueStar® digital therapeutic. Welldoc has a solid foundation in the development of solutions for the management of diabetes and is rapidly creating other chronic disease solutions. This year, Welldoc secured a patent for the Software Engine Technology that powers BlueStar. Notably, this is the Company's tenth issued patent. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com . The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by LifeScan Scotland Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. 1 In Q3- 2018. Reported by Research2Guidance. October 2018

