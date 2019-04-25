[April 09, 2019] New Envestnet Credit Exchange Integrates Lending Solutions into Advisors' Wealth Management Practices

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) introduced the Envestnet Credit Exchange, a program that integrates lending solutions into the wealth management process on the Envestnet platform. Envestnet has partnered with Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE), creators of an advice-driven program that supports advisors in facilitating loans to clients. This partnership will enable Envestnet enterprises and their advisors to offer pre-qualified loan offers for their clients over a range of loan types. "We are excited to partner with ACE. Our partnership allows us to serve advisors and their clients an even broader suite of financial wellness solutions," said Bill Crager, Chief Executive, Envestnet Wealth Solutions, and Co-Founder of Envestnet. "We believe advisors who offer integrated advice to their clients can help them achieve better outcomes. Building a lending solution into the platform is crucial for Envestnet to continue to bring advisors the tools they need to maintain an advantage over competitors, and provide the most comprehensive financial wellness services to their clients." The Envestnet Credit Exchange will seamlessly connect select lenders with Envestnet enterprise clients, allowing advisors to deliver holistic advice by incorporating lending solutions into the wealth management process. Advisors will have access to a streamlined screening process that generates real-time, immediately-available loan offers for their clients with direct referrals to lenders. The feature is expected to be available through single sign-on access via the Envestnet platform later this year. "We understand the importance of lending services to overall financial wellness and look forward to working with Envestnet to provide these capabilities to financial advisors, firms and their clients," said Peter Stanton, Founder of ACE. "The ability to provide advisors with multiple loan options for their clients in a real-time, pre-qualified manner is noteworth. It significantly enhances the advisor's capacity to provide a fully integrated wealth management solution that is comparable to that of any wealth management firm or banking/lending institution in the market."



Credit options considered for launch include consumer loans such as securities-based, residential real estate, unsecured personal loans, fine art and other luxury asset backed loans, and additional options. The offering will also include commercial and business loans, which will be introduced at a later time. These loan options fit advisors' need to support a variety of client financial goals, including cash flow, education, home purchase/refinance, business investment, tax obligations and other large-ticket needs. Attendees at the 2019 Envestnet Advisor Summit® will be the first to see an in-person demonstration of the platform in anticipation of the formal rollout of the tool. The Envestnet Advisor Summit will be held in Austin, Texas, from May 1-3, 2019.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives. Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors (RIAs). Envestnet Data & Analytics provides intelligent solutions that enable dynamic innovation through its Envestnet Yodlee platform. More than 3,500 enterprises and over 96,000 advisors including: 15 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors, and hundreds of Internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services. This document refers to information products or services that may be in development and not yet available. Accordingly, nothing in this document should be construed as a representation or legal agreement by Envestnet to make available specific products or services (including, without limitation, concepts, systems or techniques.) For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel. About Advisor Credit Exchange

The team at Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) has led banking and lending businesses at wealth management firms for more than 30 years, culminating in the creation of the ACE platform and its launch this year with Envestnet. ACE's primary focus is to arm advisors with pre-qualified, advice-driven programs to provide loans to clients in connection with a select group of specially selected lenders. ACE significantly enhances the efficiency and effectiveness on the lending business for advisors. Envestnet contact:

