New funding opportunities support innovation and clean technologies for ships, trains and planes

OTTAWA, April 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Clean growth is essential for Canada's transportation system – to meet our emission reduction targets, grow our economy, and build resilience to a changing climate. The Government of Canada is committed to protecting air quality and ensuring Canadians have healthy communities in which to live, work and raise their families. Recognizing that innovation and research contribute to reducing emissions, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, launched today the second call for proposals under the Clean Transportation System – Research and Development program. Over the next three years, $1.5 million will go to developing innovative clean technologies to improve the environmental performance of Canada's transportation system specifically in the marine, rail and aviation sectors. Recipients have until May 8, 2019 to submit their application. Funding provided through the Program will advance knowledge and technology innovation that contribute to reducing emissions from the transportation sector. Quote "Through smart investments in clean transportation solutions, we are building a sustainable transport infrastructure that benefits all Canadians. The Clean Transportatio System – Research and Development program advances new technologies to reduce carbon pollution, and protect the environment and well-being of our communities.



The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport Quick Facts

The new Clean Transportation System – Research and Development program supports the development of clean transportation technology and innovation across the marine, aviation, and rail modes.

The Program funds clean transportation technology that addresses challenges such as retrofitting ship propellers to increase efficiency, increases rail connections to reduce idling, or develops biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from planes.

The Program contributes to the overall improvement of the Canadian transportation system by advancing innovative clean technologies, knowledge or practices that can be used by other modes of transportation. Associated Link Clean Transportation System – Research and Development program

