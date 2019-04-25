|
|[April 08, 2019]
New Cherwell Software Release Revamps Service Experience
Cherwell
Software, LLC ('Cherwell'), a global leader in service management
software, announced enhancements to its popular Information Technology
Service Management (ITSM) solution Cherwell® Service Management. The
company's new release adds features to increase the speed and ease with
which IT leaders, enterprise architects, business unit leaders, and
transformation agents across organizations can provide services that
transform business and work experiences.
Cherwell's modern user interface provides a more streamlined experience to make work flow with less constraint. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Service is the lifeblood of any business and we want to ensure a more
seamless digital service experience for workers across organizations,"
said Sam Gilliland, chief executive officer of Cherwell. "By responding
to our customers with these latest enhancements our aim is to empower
them to make work flow across their enterprises and for their customers."
Jay Betancourt, Applications Administrator with City Bank, added,
"Cherwell's newest release provides an enhanced user interface that is
sleek, functional, and exciting. The redesign allows for a much smoother
workflow than previous versions, allowing our team to focus on what
matters most, supporting our internal customers."
New User Interface, Better User Experience
Cherwell's no-code platform continues to make service management
customization and configuration fast and easy. Cherwell's new release
provides IT pros and employees a modern user interface, providing a more
streamlined experience to make work flow with less constraint. The
redesign puts more relevant information within view without wasting
valuable time hunting through multiple forms and tabs.
Consistent Control of Your Cloud
More and more businesses are moving enterprise services to the cloud.
Provisioning and management of cloud instances has never been easier
with the help of an ITSM solution like Cherwell Service Management.
Whether customers use Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Azure, Cherwell
provides an agnostic platform for hosted-application governance. A new
AWS mApp™ Solution now provides seamless integration between the
Cherwell and AWS Service Catalogs to simplify approval and provisioning
of new services, and configuration integration to ensure updates are
automatically reflected in Cherwell's CMDB.
Google Analytics in the Customer Portal
You can now track user selections, such as mouse clicks and taps, in the
Cherwell Service Management Portal using Google Analytics. Users can see
page views for all pages for the site and for a specific time period or
they can filter the list of pages to specific areas, such as the service
catalog.
Build Services Faster
Cherwell GO!™ is for customers who want to get started quickly with
Cherwell Service Management using a simplified, out-of-the-box approach.
Cherwell GO! implementation offers a significant cost benefit and time
to value for customers. It is a fixed-price, fixed-scope option to get
Cherwell Service Management installed, configured, and live virtually
instantly with Cherwell's recommended workflows based on industry best
practices. Cherwell GO! includes out-of-the-box configuration of
incident, problem, and Knowledge Management processes, as well as the
Cherwell Self-Service Portal. It also includes training and product
walkthroughs for each module.
Collaboration Features
Cherwell is a robust and flexible service management platform designed
to follow ITIL best practices within a highly-customizable structure
that works with software and services customers choose. Cherwell
introduced an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) offering last
summer in collaboration with Jitterbit. The company's expanding
Technical Alliance Partnership program includes leaders from across the
ecosystem of digital transformation and hundreds of mApp mergeable
applications technologies that expand the power of the Cherwell platform.
Cherwell Service Management is a top-ranked ITSM solution and was
recently identified as the leader in the categories of Likeliness to
Recommend, Business Value Created, Ease of Customization, Breadth &
Quality of Features, and Ease of IT Administration (IT
Service Management Data Quadrant, Software Reviews, InfoTech Research,
Inc.). Businesses looking to improve their IT service desk
efficiencies and obtain true digital transformation can learn more about
the newest version of Cherwell Service Management at www.cherwell.com.
For more details on Cherwell Service Management 9.6, and more about the
benefits of service management, visit the Cherwell
Blog.
About Cherwell Software
Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business
through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services.
Cherwell's adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to
modernize their business operations with customizable service
management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more
information, visit: https://www.cherwell.com.
