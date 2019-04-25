ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Rideshare Company Emerges to Provide Drivers with Better Opportunities
[April 08, 2019]

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new rideshare company, BitiCar, announced today they will soon be launching a new platform that will offer better pay and working conditions for drivers.

Originally conceptualized in 2018, a passionate team of entrepreneurs started the company to solve the multitude of problems drivers are currently experiencing with Uber and Lyft, such as pay cuts.  In regard to the recent rideshare driver protests, BitiCar is coming to the rescue for drivers. The response is gaining significant traction, with over 2,700 drivers already signed up to drive for BitiCar. The company is currently finalizing the app development and startup investment phase, and plans to officially launch in 2019.

"We're excited about the opportunity to create better opportunities for drivers," sai BitiCar founder Tobias Rene



BitiCar is the world's first peer-to-peer transportation platform that will utilize blockchain technology.  The company is comprised of visionary entrepreneurs, business professionals, current/former rideshare drivers, and also rideshare passengers who are passionate about creating positive change in the transportation industry.

"Drivers have a lot to look forward to with everything we have planned," said BitiCar CEO Jerra Gonzales.


For more information, visit www.JoinBitiCar.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jerra Gonzales  |  702-990-3536  |  212273@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rideshare-company-emerges-to-provide-drivers-with-better-opportunities-300825723.html

SOURCE BitiCar


