[April 08, 2019] New England Appliance Group Partners with Promoboxx to Support Appliance Dealers With Social Media Marketing Support

BOSTON, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoboxx , the only retail engagement platform that connects brands, consumers, and retail partners to deliver the authentic experiences that consumers crave, announced its partnership with New England Appliance Group (NEAEG) , a cooperative buying organization consisting of over 100 independent appliance dealers throughout New England and northern New York. Through this partnership, NEAEG will use the Promoboxx digital marketing platform to execute their social media marketing campaigns locally, achieving real, measurable reach for appliance brands and increasing local sales at their dealer partners. Promoboxx and NEAEG will support appliance dealers with content that will engage and convert consumers.

Promoboxx has been a Preferred Vendor with NEAEG in the past and has worked closely alongside the NEAEG team to help appliance dealers grow their businesses. This new partnership will take the relationship a step further, allowing all New England retail members access to in-house inspirational content and select appliance brand content through the Promoboxx platform, as well as the ability to run local advertising campaigns. Promoboxx provides a proven suite of technologies that generate rapid and meaningful increases in dealer and consumer engagement. By making Promoboxx available to its members, NEAEG is providing muc-needed social media marketing support that the dealers can utilize to connect with their local audiences.







“NEAEG’s commitment to dealer success is something that Promoboxx strongly believes in as well,” said Johanna Fiedler, Director of Vertical Marketing and Consumer Engagement at Promoboxx. “Promoboxx shares these values, and we are proud to partner with NEAEG to support appliance dealers as they grow their local communities and businesses.” “We are excited to partner with Promoboxx to offer a turnkey social media content and advertising solution for our independent appliance retailers,” said Shelley Kanther, Marketing and Digital Strategist at NEAEG. “Our members wear multiple hats on a daily basis, and the time-saving technology provided through Promoboxx’s platform will help them increase efficiency and beat the competition.”

Promoboxx partners with over 90 leading brands to transform the way retailers and brands market together at the local level. By activating independent, specialty retailers with localized content and campaigns, Promoboxx creates thousands of local consumer touchpoints with a single campaign.



To learn more, visit https://promoboxx.com/ or request a demo. About NEAEG

The New England Appliance Group (NEAEG) is a cooperative buying organization consisting of 107 independent appliance retailers encompassing 162 storefronts throughout New England and northern New York. Its goal is to provide the most competitive pricing through valued vendor partnerships as well as merchandising and advertising guidance for its members to ensure market advantages over big box corporations. NEAEG’s 300,000 square foot warehouse stocks over 85 appliance, furniture and bedding brands, all available for delivery to its members within a day. Founded in 1963, NEAEG has grown steadily, relying on the principles of strength in numbers, the power of collaboration and a belief that locally owned and operated businesses are the foundation of our communities. To learn more, visit www.NEAEG.com. About Promoboxx

The Promoboxx retail engagement platform connects brands with consumers through retail partners to deliver the authentic experiences that consumers crave. Unlike traditional channel marketing solutions, Promoboxx provides a proven suite of technologies that generate meaningful increases in retailer and consumer engagement. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boston, Promoboxx partners with over 90 brands, including Chevrolet, New Balance, and The North Face. Promoboxx has launched over 3 million campaigns that have been shared by retailers, creating thousands of local consumer touchpoints per campaign. For more information, visit www.promoboxx.com or call +1 (800) 380-7502 x3.





Media Contact Isolde Decker-Lucke Promoboxx isolde@promoboxx.com 617 702 9085

