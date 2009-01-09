|
New Offering from PTC and ANSYS Brings Real-time Simulation to Design Engineers
PTC
(NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of the Creo®
Simulation Live solution, a new offering combining PTC's and ANSYS'
world-class capabilities in design and simulation. Creo
Simulation Live brings real-time simulation directly into the design
environment, allowing design engineers to see the impact of their
decisions as they make them. With Creo Simulation Live, product
designers now have design guidance as a normal, real-time part of their
workflow.
"For too long, form and function have been separated in the design
process. With this breakthrough technology, every engineer can get
instant performance feedback on their design while they create it," said
Mark Hindsbo, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "This
capability will fundamentally change product design and allow engineers
to innovate more and get to market faster - making product development
much more agile."
Traditionally, simulation and design have been separated by both
technology and process, resulting in longer design cycles and limited
use of simulation. By bringing simulation into the modeling environment,
Creo Simulation Live breaks down these barriers, allowing engineers to
see the impact of their choices as they design and resolve potential
problems before engaging an analyst for deeper validation. With higher
quality designs, analysts will then be able to spend their time on more
advanced, higher value analysis. Today's announcement is the result of
the strategic alliance between PTC and ANSYS, which was announced
last year at PTC's LiveWorx®
digital transformation conference.
"The demand for lighter, faster, and stronger products that work the
first time has strained traditional design processes," said Brian
Thompson, senior vice president, CAD Segment, PTC. "Companies have long
been advocating for analysis-led design, and PTC and ANSYS are combining
forces to put simulation in the hands of design engineers. We are
excited to continue to build on this collaboation with ANSYS."
Creo enables companies to more easily close the gap between the physical
and digital worlds by capitalizing on new capabilities and technologies
like cloud-based augmented reality (AR), Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT), simulation, topology optimization, computational fluid dynamics,
and more. CAD data is the foundation for the digital twin, a digital
record of each product's designed, manufactured, service, and real-world
state. Comprised of the digital definition of the product and the
physical experience of the asset in the field, this enables
manufacturers to envision new products that better meet customer needs,
as well as develop business models to better market and sell the product
to customers.
Join the Creo Simulation LIVEstream Event on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. EST for
product information, customer examples, and a technical demonstration.
Register now at www.ptc.com/en/resources/cad/webcast/creo-simulation-live.
Creo Simulation Live will also be featured on the Xtropolis show floor
at LiveWorx on June 10-13. Visit www.liveworx.com
for more information on CAD and digital engineering sessions, track
spotlight keynotes, and add-on trainings.
Additional Resources
About ANSYS, Inc.
If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown
on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device,
crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used
a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation.
ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our
strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most
innovative companies deliver radically better products to their
customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering
simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design
challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in
1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.,
Visit www.ansys.com
for more information.
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC helps companies around the world
reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service things
in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital
3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product
lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform
and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence
of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an
ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of
the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive
the future of innovation.
