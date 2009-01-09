[February 21, 2019] New Offering from PTC and ANSYS Brings Real-time Simulation to Design Engineers

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of the Creo® Simulation Live solution, a new offering combining PTC's and ANSYS' world-class capabilities in design and simulation. Creo Simulation Live brings real-time simulation directly into the design environment, allowing design engineers to see the impact of their decisions as they make them. With Creo Simulation Live, product designers now have design guidance as a normal, real-time part of their workflow. "For too long, form and function have been separated in the design process. With this breakthrough technology, every engineer can get instant performance feedback on their design while they create it," said Mark Hindsbo, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "This capability will fundamentally change product design and allow engineers to innovate more and get to market faster - making product development much more agile." Traditionally, simulation and design have been separated by both technology and process, resulting in longer design cycles and limited use of simulation. By bringing simulation into the modeling environment, Creo Simulation Live breaks down these barriers, allowing engineers to see the impact of their choices as they design and resolve potential problems before engaging an analyst for deeper validation. With higher quality designs, analysts will then be able to spend their time on more advanced, higher value analysis. Today's announcement is the result of the strategic alliance between PTC and ANSYS, which was announced last year at PTC's LiveWorx® digital transformation conference. "The demand for lighter, faster, and stronger products that work the first time has strained traditional design processes," said Brian Thompson, senior vice president, CAD Segment, PTC. "Companies have long been advocating for analysis-led design, and PTC and ANSYS are combining forces to put simulation in the hands of design engineers. We are excited to continue to build on this collaboation with ANSYS."



Creo enables companies to more easily close the gap between the physical and digital worlds by capitalizing on new capabilities and technologies like cloud-based augmented reality (AR), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), simulation, topology optimization, computational fluid dynamics, and more. CAD data is the foundation for the digital twin, a digital record of each product's designed, manufactured, service, and real-world state. Comprised of the digital definition of the product and the physical experience of the asset in the field, this enables manufacturers to envision new products that better meet customer needs, as well as develop business models to better market and sell the product to customers. Join the Creo Simulation LIVEstream Event on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. EST for product information, customer examples, and a technical demonstration. Register now at www.ptc.com/en/resources/cad/webcast/creo-simulation-live.

Creo Simulation Live will also be featured on the Xtropolis show floor at LiveWorx on June 10-13. Visit www.liveworx.com for more information on CAD and digital engineering sessions, track spotlight keynotes, and add-on trainings. Additional Resources PTC CAD Software Solutions

Creo Simulation Live

PTC Gains Competitive Momentum with New Creo CAD Software Customers

PTC CAD Software Blog

PTC and ANSYS partnership press release from LiveWorx18 About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information. About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service things in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation. PTC.com @PTC Blogs PTC, Creo, LiveWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. in the United States and other countries. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005800/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]