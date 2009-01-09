[February 21, 2019] New England Management Services Partners with Five New England Practices to Expand Presence

New England Management Services ("NEMS") is pleased to announce its expansion into the greater Boston region with the addition of five dental practices to its rapidly growing network of practices in New England. The five practices include four office locations owned and managed by Dr. Nicholas Papapetros. Dr. Papapetros' existing practices, Cornerstone Dental Group, Dentistry by Design, Great Meadows Dental, and Stiles Family Dentistry are located in Westford, MA, Andover, MA, Bedford, MA and Salem, NH, respectively and offer a comprehensive suite of general and specialty dentistry services. The fifth office location is Lennon Dental Group located in Woburn, MA operated by Dr. Paul Lennon and Dr. Stephen Cohen, and has long been a fixture in the Woburn community for quality family dental care. The NEMS team and organization is excited to expand its footprint into the greater Boston area while continuing to grow its operations in southern Massachusetts. NEMS Chief Operating Officer Bill Koffler stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Papapetros, Dr. Lennon and Dr. Cohen, all highly accomplished dentists and operators who will play an integral role in NEMS' continued growth within the region." NEMS was founded in 2015 after partnering with The Beekman Group ("Beekman"), a New York based private equity firm dedicated to investing in lower middle market companies. Beekman's capital investment in NEMS created a regionally-focused dental services organization ("DSO") originally supporting five dental offices in the southern MA region. With the additionof the partnerships with Dr. Papapetros and Lennon Dental, NEMS now manages a network of 10 dental offices, offering a wide range of general, restorative and specialty dentistry services, including pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.



Andrew Marolda, Managing Director at Beekman, added "We are excited with the successful growth of NEMS in partnering with well-regarded dentists such as Drs. Papapetros, Lennon and Cohen. These affiliations in the Boston area are a key component of NEMS' strategy to expand throughout the region with strong clinicians and provide comprehensive high-quality dentistry to all our patients. We look forward to continuing to provide the capital and operational resources to support NEMS and their clinical partners to achieve their growth objectives." About New England Management Services

Formed in 2015, New England Management Services has grown from a network of five dental offices to 10 practice locations in the broader New England area. The organization has added top-notch and highly accredited clinicians supported by a management team with over two decades of dental management experience. NEMS plans to continue its growth within the region via additional partnerships as well as the opening of new locations across greater Boston and neighboring states. For more information, please visit www.nemsinc.com. About The Beekman Group The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York, dedicated to partnering with management teams to grow companies into market leading businesses. Beekman manages over $800 million of capital and has access to additional capital through strategic co-investment relationships. The Beekman team consists of experienced private equity professionals, as well as a select group of Operating Advisors, who are leading executives in Beekman's targeted industry segments. This Industry Advisor approach to investing is the cornerstone of Beekman's investment strategy - bringing financial and operational resources to lower middle market companies in order to accelerate growth and create value for all shareholders. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005801/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]