|[February 21, 2019]
New England Management Services Partners with Five New England Practices to Expand Presence
New England Management Services ("NEMS") is pleased to announce its
expansion into the greater Boston region with the addition of five
dental practices to its rapidly growing network of practices in New
England. The five practices include four office locations owned and
managed by Dr. Nicholas Papapetros. Dr. Papapetros' existing practices,
Cornerstone Dental Group, Dentistry by Design, Great Meadows Dental, and
Stiles Family Dentistry are located in Westford, MA, Andover, MA,
Bedford, MA and Salem, NH, respectively and offer a comprehensive suite
of general and specialty dentistry services. The fifth office location
is Lennon Dental Group located in Woburn, MA operated by Dr. Paul Lennon
and Dr. Stephen Cohen, and has long been a fixture in the Woburn
community for quality family dental care.
The NEMS team and organization is excited to expand its footprint into
the greater Boston area while continuing to grow its operations in
southern Massachusetts. NEMS Chief Operating Officer Bill Koffler
stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Papapetros, Dr. Lennon and
Dr. Cohen, all highly accomplished dentists and operators who will play
an integral role in NEMS' continued growth within the region."
NEMS was founded in 2015 after partnering with The Beekman Group
("Beekman"), a New York based private equity firm dedicated to investing
in lower middle market companies. Beekman's capital investment in NEMS
created a regionally-focused dental services organization ("DSO")
originally supporting five dental offices in the southern MA region.
With the additionof the partnerships with Dr. Papapetros and Lennon
Dental, NEMS now manages a network of 10 dental offices, offering a wide
range of general, restorative and specialty dentistry services,
including pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.
Andrew Marolda, Managing Director at Beekman, added "We are excited with
the successful growth of NEMS in partnering with well-regarded dentists
such as Drs. Papapetros, Lennon and Cohen. These affiliations in the
Boston area are a key component of NEMS' strategy to expand throughout
the region with strong clinicians and provide comprehensive high-quality
dentistry to all our patients. We look forward to continuing to provide
the capital and operational resources to support NEMS and their clinical
partners to achieve their growth objectives."
About New England Management Services
Formed in 2015, New England Management Services has grown from a network
of five dental offices to 10 practice locations in the broader New
England area. The organization has added top-notch and highly accredited
clinicians supported by a management team with over two decades of
dental management experience. NEMS plans to continue its growth within
the region via additional partnerships as well as the opening of new
locations across greater Boston and neighboring states. For more
information, please visit www.nemsinc.com.
About The Beekman Group
The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York, dedicated
to partnering with management teams to grow companies into market
leading businesses. Beekman manages over $800 million of capital and has
access to additional capital through strategic co-investment
relationships. The Beekman team consists of experienced private equity
professionals, as well as a select group of Operating Advisors,
who are leading executives in Beekman's targeted industry segments. This
Industry Advisor approach to investing is the cornerstone of Beekman's
investment strategy - bringing financial and operational resources to
lower middle market companies in order to accelerate growth and create
value for all shareholders. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.
