|[February 21, 2019]
New Ascom Unite Platform Server Delivers Next-Gen Architecture for Full Virtualization, Easy Deployment and Enhanced Software Capabilities
Ascom, a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile
workflows, announces the release of its next-generation Unite Platform
Server, offering improved architecture and scalability to deploy and run
the complete suite of Unite software, at HIMSS19 where it is exhibiting
and offering demos in booth #1533, February 11 - 15 in Orlando.
Designed to offer improved scalability and architecture, Unite Platform
Server will simplify deployments in larger enterprise healthcare
environments that run Unite clinical orchestration software, reducing
hardware needs and enabling new capabilities from consolidated
integrations. As hospitals unify IT environments, the fully virtualized
Unite Platform Server enables installation in a central data center to
serve multiple sites on a consolidated, Windows-based platform for
streamlined deployment and configuration. Unite Platform Server offers
load-balanced deployment for enhanced reliability and serviceability and
improved support for network segmentation and routing and fail-over load
balancing. Future proof and ready for cloud deployments, Unite Platform
Server delivers improved throughput and capacity with continuous
operation thanks to its unique Active-Active technology.
"Unite Platform Server delivers Ascom's complete, powerful portfolio of
software and integrations on a single scalable platform," shares Rob
Goldman, President, Ascom North America. "By consolidating and
simplifying installation, Unite Platform Server ensures agility and
scalability while delivering enhanced and customizable workflows and
access to data and events - all with less hardware that easily fits into
a standard IT environment."
About Ascom
Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and
mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital
information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and
anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time
solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments.
Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software
architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization
solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows
for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.
Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses
in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom
registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.
For more information, visit www.ascom.us
and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn.
