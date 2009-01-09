[February 21, 2019] New Ascom Unite Platform Server Delivers Next-Gen Architecture for Full Virtualization, Easy Deployment and Enhanced Software Capabilities

Ascom (News - Alert) , a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflows, announces the release of its next-generation Unite Platform Server, offering improved architecture and scalability to deploy and run the complete suite of Unite software, at HIMSS19 where it is exhibiting and offering demos in booth #1533, February 11 - 15 in Orlando. Designed to offer improved scalability and architecture, Unite Platform Server will simplify deployments in larger enterprise healthcare environments that run Unite clinical orchestration software, reducing hardware needs and enabling new capabilities from consolidated integrations. As hospitals unify IT environments, the fully virtualized Unite Platform Server enables installation in a central data center to serve multiple sites on a consolidated, Windows-based platform for streamlined deployment and configuration. Unite Platform Server offers load-balanced deployment for enhanced reliability and serviceability and improved support for network segmentation and routing and fail-over load balancing. Future proof and ready for cloud deployments, Unite Platform Server delivers improved throughput and capacity with continuous operation thanks to its unique Active-Active technology. p> "Unite Platform Server delivers Ascom's complete, powerful portfolio of software and integrations on a single scalable platform," shares Rob Goldman, President, Ascom North America. "By consolidating and simplifying installation, Unite Platform Server ensures agility and scalability while delivering enhanced and customizable workflows and access to data and events - all with less hardware that easily fits into a standard IT environment."



About Ascom Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. For more information, visit www.ascom.us and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005002/en/

