[February 21, 2019] New Lightweight, Rugged Trimble T7 Tablet Elevates Productivity on the Construction Site

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® T7 Tablet, a rugged, lightweight and versatile device for construction surveying applications. Using Trimble Siteworks Software for construction surveying, the Trimble T7 provides real-time data to visualize cut/fill levels, calculate material volumes, check grade and communicate work orders to increase productivity and enable better decision making. "The Trimble T7 Tablet is the next step in the evolution of our data collection portfolio," said Scott Crozier, general manager for Trimble's Civil Engineering and Construction Division. "Surveyors, supervisors and inspectors can complete tasks with less downtime, combining Trimble reliability with the flexibility to adapt to a variety of configurations and jobsite conditions." The Trimble T7 Tablet brings powerful processing to the field—a sunlight readable 7-inch touchscreen that supports pinch, tap and slide gestures and a digital keyboard. Users can interact with the T7 intuitively, easily zooming, panning and selecting items on the touchscreen. The T7 also leverages the power of Windows® 10 Professional, driven by an Intel Pentium 64-bit quad-core processor. The processor and operating system make it easy to process data in spreadsheets and run office software programs. Using third-party apps, front- and rear-facing cameras allow contractors to video conference from the field for on-the-job support and capture high-definition videos and images. Rugged Inside and Out The Trimble T7 Tablet is rugged and built to withstand the wear-and-tear of daily construction work in various weather conditions, while remaining lightweight. It meets stringent MIL-STD-810G for drops, vibration, immersion and temperature extremes and with IP65 and IP68 ratings, is sealed against water and dust. The full-color, 7-inch screen uses a Gorilla® Glass display that is scratch and impact resistant. Trimble EMPOER Modules



Optional, user-interchangeable Trimble EMPOWER™ modules make the Trimble T7 Tablet a flexible solution for a variety of applications. The Trimble EMPOWER Platform is a modular expansion system that gives users the power to customize their mobile computing solution to their workflow. Optional modules such as barcode imager, a barcode imager/RFID combo and sub-meter GNSS, give users the confidence of knowing that that their investment is scalable for future needs. Contractors can enjoy faster ROI, more flexibility and less downtime by taking advantage of the ability to move radio modules between controllers. Trimble Siteworks Software

The Trimble T7 Tablet is optimized for use with Trimble Siteworks Software, survey software tailored for construction workflows. Siteworks Software features an interface that is optimized for ease-of-use and productivity. Configurable views, colorful graphics and natural interactions and gestures make Siteworks Software intuitive and easy to learn. The release of the T7 increases the available hardware configuration options for Siteworks users. Availability The Trimble T7 Tablet, Empower Modules and Trimble Siteworks Software are available now through the worldwide SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: http://construction.trimble.com/t7. About Trimble's Civil Engineering and Construction Division Trimble is a leading innovator of hardware and software solutions for civil engineering and construction. Trimble's advanced technologies transform work across the project lifecycle for owners, engineers and contractors. Solutions include planning and design software, precision machine control, site positioning, mobile technologies and real-time connectivity. As part of Trimble's Connected Site® strategy, these solutions empower civil engineers and construction professionals to construct with confidence, delivering significant improvements in productivity at every phase of a project—from concept and design to construction and maintenance. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com . About Trimble Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com . GTRMB View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lightweight-rugged-trimble-t7-tablet-elevates-productivity-on-the-construction-site-300799372.html SOURCE Trimble

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]