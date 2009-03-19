[February 20, 2019] New Video from Mouser's Generation Robot Series Showcases Exclusive Grant Imahara Panel Discussion from ECIA Executive Conference

Mouser Electronics Inc. today released a new video featuring celebrity engineer Grant Imahara's panel discussion from the 2018 Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) Executive Conference. The hour-long video panel discussion, titled "How Robotics Will Shape Our Future," is the final episode of the Generation Robot series from Mouser's award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005748/en/ Global distributor Mouser Electronics presents engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara leading a lively panel discussing the frontiers of robotics, as part of the Generation Robot series from Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/generation-robot. (Photo: Business Wire) This exclusive video features Imahara leading a lively panel discussing the frontiers of robotics with a focus on how they are causing us to rethink the way we live and work. Imahara is joined by the following panelists: Ayanna Howard, Professor and Chair of the School of Interactive Computing in the College of Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology

Magnus Egerstedt, Steve W. Chaddick School Chair and Professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Dominik Boesl, Vice President, Senior Corporate Innovation Manager and Technical Fellow at KUKA (News - Alert) Robotic



The Generation Robot series is sponsored by Mouser's valued suppliers Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology and Molex. "The 2018 EIT series from Mouser has been one of the most interesting projects of my career," stated Imahara. "I've been able to share my love of robotics and really highlight the innovations that prove we are definitely living in 'Generation Robot' - where humans and robots coexist on all levels of life and work. Seeing what comes next will be truly mind blowing."

The ECIA Executive Conference is the only conference where senior management teams from the electronics industry's leading companies, representing the entire supply chain, gather to understand and address cross-enterprise challenges. Since 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program has been one of the most visible and recognized programs in the electronic component industry, featuring projects ranging from 3D printing objects in space to the amazing benefits of technologies that are Shaping Smarter Cities. To learn more about this and all of Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together series, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter. To watch the full 60-minute panel discussion, go to https://youtu.be/HiJ1pq3E-dg. About Mouser Electronics Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com. About Grant Imahara Well known in the engineering community, Grant Imahara has paired his engineering expertise with a successful TV and film career. In addition to his roles on MythBusters and BattleBots, Imahara has worked on many famous robotic characters, including R2-D2 from Star Wars, the talking robot skeleton sidekick Geoff Peterson from The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the Energizer (News - Alert) Bunny. Trademarks Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Intel (News - Alert) is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005748/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]