|
|[February 20, 2019]
|
New Video from Mouser's Generation Robot Series Showcases Exclusive Grant Imahara Panel Discussion from ECIA Executive Conference
Mouser
Electronics Inc. today released a new video featuring celebrity
engineer Grant Imahara's panel discussion from the 2018 Electronic
Components Industry Association (ECIA) Executive Conference. The
hour-long video panel discussion, titled "How Robotics Will Shape Our
Future," is the final episode of the Generation
Robot series from Mouser's award-winning Empowering
Innovation Together™ program.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005748/en/
Global distributor Mouser Electronics presents engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara leading a lively panel discussing the frontiers of robotics, as part of the Generation Robot series from Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/generation-robot. (Photo: Business Wire)
This exclusive video
features Imahara leading a lively panel discussing the frontiers of
robotics with a focus on how they are causing us to rethink the way we
live and work. Imahara is joined by the following panelists:
-
Ayanna Howard, Professor and Chair of the School of Interactive
Computing in the College of Computing at the Georgia Institute of
Technology
-
Magnus Egerstedt, Steve W. Chaddick School Chair and Professor in the
School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Georgia Institute
of Technology.
-
Dominik Boesl, Vice President, Senior Corporate Innovation Manager and
Technical Fellow at KUKA (News - Alert) Robotic
The Generation Robot series is sponsored by Mouser's valued suppliers Analog
Devices, Intel®,
Microchip
Technology and Molex.
"The 2018 EIT series from Mouser has been one of the most interesting
projects of my career," stated Imahara. "I've been able to share my love
of robotics and really highlight the innovations that prove we are
definitely living in 'Generation Robot' - where humans and robots
coexist on all levels of life and work. Seeing what comes next will be
truly mind blowing."
The ECIA Executive Conference is the only conference where senior
management teams from the electronics industry's leading companies,
representing the entire supply chain, gather to understand and address
cross-enterprise challenges.
Since 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program has been one
of the most visible and recognized programs in the electronic component
industry, featuring projects ranging from 3D printing objects in space
to the amazing benefits of technologies that are Shaping
Smarter Cities.
To learn more about this and all of Mouser's Empowering Innovation
Together series, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation
and follow Mouser on Facebook
and Twitter.
To watch the full 60-minute panel discussion, go to https://youtu.be/HiJ1pq3E-dg.
About Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning,
authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on
rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for
electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's
website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies
and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers.
Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide
best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000
customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq.
ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more
information, visit www.mouser.com.
About Grant Imahara
Well known in the engineering community, Grant Imahara has paired his
engineering expertise with a successful TV and film career. In addition
to his roles on MythBusters and BattleBots, Imahara has
worked on many famous robotic characters, including R2-D2 from Star
Wars, the talking robot skeleton sidekick Geoff Peterson from The
Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the Energizer (News - Alert) Bunny.
Trademarks
Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser
Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned
herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Intel (News - Alert) is a registered trademark of Intel Corporation in the United
States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005748/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]