[February 20, 2019] New Release of DocStar Enterprise Content Management Platform Offers DocuSign Signature Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today its latest release of DocStar® ECM offers comprehensive support for eSignatures, supporting organizations' digital transformation initiatives. A new integration with DocuSign® Signature, part of the company's broader System of Agreement platform, offers organizations a seamless way to sign agreements quickly and securely. Use cases range from managing contracts to sales quotes, mortgage applications, and more. "We're thrilled to partner with a leader in the enterprise software space like Epicor to deliver more efficient ways for companies to do business," said Mark Register, SVP business development and channels at DocuSign. "This new integration will allow our joint customers to come to agreement faster using the tools they are familiar with and working in every day." New workflow and usability enhancements in DocStar ECM streamline the process of finding and validating information with easier navigation and fewer steps. In addition, new features support easier administration and greater flexibility in assigning workflow tasks for improved collaboration. "Process automation is at the heart of digital transformation," said Tom Franceski, vice president and general manager of DocStar. "Our latest release gives organizations new functionality to digitize and transform mission-critical activities, while supporting overall goals for improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. We empower our users with much better control over business processes." DocStar is a browser-based enterprise content-management and process-automation platform enabling global digital transformation. With DocStar, businesses can better leverage their supply chain and operational areas such as finance and human resources. DocStar delivers proven technology and global process expertise that empowers organizations to work smarter, reduce costs and invest for growth. About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution?in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com. Epicor, the Epicor logo, and DocStar are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. DocuSign is the trademark of DocuSign, Inc., registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.







Contact: Rachel Abasi

Senior Manager, Global PR

Epicor Software Corporation

+1 949.585.4016

rachel.abasi@epicor.com

SOURCE Epicor Software Corporation

