New FoodTech Fund Launches to Solve the Global Food Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The table is set for a food revolution. Global RIFF (Revolution in Food Fund), is a new breed of FoodTech venture capital fund that's looking to transform an increasingly unsustainable and unhealthy food system. Global RIFF has brought together leading food executives supported by an investment analytics platform to help discover, select, invest and develop food startups and founders with most-likely-to-succeed business models in both sustainability and scalability. "Between dwindling natural resources, undernourished populations, food waste, food allergies, obesity epidemics and food safety issues, today's food landscape is structurally unsustainable and unacceptable," explains Manuel Gonzalez, Global RIFF's founding partner. Mr. Gonzalez also founded FoodBytes! and the TERRA Accelerator while serving as Rabobank's Head of Startup Innovation. He continues, "At Global RIFF, our mission is to unlock the future of food by investing in companies where social good meets scale. Our bet is that the sustainability and wellness sectors will outpace the conventional market, and that we can greatly improve our chances of success with an investment platform that combines artificial and human intelligence." Global RIFF will deploy a proprietary technology combined with human intelligence to evaluate more than 1,500 early-stage food start-ups. Companies selected by the technology-generated short list will be evaluated by Global RIFF's panel of seasoned executives and entrepreneurs. This innovative technology-plus-human process allows Global RIFF to discover, select and invest in companies with the most potential to develop into full-fledged brands. In addition to Gonzalez, the Global RIFF team includes: Elliot Begoun – Author, Food Strategist, Investment an d Screening Committee

Chiara Cecchini – Co-Founder of Future Food Americas, Venture Partner

Chuck Cotter – Legal Advisor, Food Venture Investment Expert

Michael Dean – Founding Partner of Ag F under, Innovator

Dr. Rob Leclerc – Founding Partner of AgFunder, Data Scientist

Andrea Magelli – Entrepreneur, Innovator, Inves tment and Screening Committee

Lisa May – Fulle Founder, Holistic Leadership Epert

Scott May – MISTA Founder, Food Scientist, Investment and Screening Committee

Jill Portman – Mighty Leaf Tea Co-Founder, Food Innovator

Sara Roversi – Future Food Institute Founder, Investment and Screening Committee

Danny Rubenstein – Entrepreneur, Food Strategist, Investment and Screening Committee

Gary Shinner – Mighty Leaf Tea Co-Founder, Food Innovator

Tim West – Food Strategist, Food Hackathon Executive Producer, Investment and Screening Committee



"We are looking to have an impact on the ways in which we as an industry develop food, as well as the myriad of ways people relate to and think about food," said Jill Portman , co-founder of Mighty Leaf Tea, and Global RIFF advisor and investor. "We decided to be part of Global RIFF as advisors and early investors because we are interested in unlocking the future of food and becoming part of the fabric of connectivity where great founders are discovered, invested in and developed, improving human lives while protecting the planet." The start-up companies Global RIFF nurtures will focus on solutions for the most pressing issues plaguing the food industry:

Diversifying and increasing plant-based protein consumption which is healthier and more sustainable compared to processed meats and seafoods, and growing three times faster as compared to animal consumption 1 ;

Supporting growth in the healthy snack and beverage category and providing personalized and customized nutrition and experiences to deliver better nutritional value by harnessing real foods and short ingredient lists; in developed nations a shocking 35% of adults' and 39 % of children's energy comes from junk food 2 ;

Shortening the food supply chain distance, reducing carbon footprints and tapping into consumer preference for locally- and regionally-sourced ingredients estimated to hit $20 billion this year3 . Global RIFF expects to be fully funded by Summer 2019 and ready to put the investment and incubation ecosystem to work. Companies or individuals who would like to learn more about joining our team or how to be considered for the platform can visit www.globalriff.com for additional information. About Global RIFF

At Global RIFF (Revolution in Food Fund), we believe that a revolution is required to improve our health and our lifestyle and save our planet. Global RIFF is an integrated platform that discovers, selects, invests and develops founders leading the revolution in food and fuels the growth of their ideas. Backed by proprietary selection technology and some of the most influential minds within the food industry, Global RIFF is on a mission to unlock the future of food and embrace the power of nature. From improving protein options and providing gluten alternatives to defending transparency and leveraging scientific enablers to unlock the hidden power of food we will change the way food is viewed, consumed and produced. Come and RIFF with us at https://globalriff.com/.

1 "Study: The battle between animal and plant-based proteins" (August 2017). Retrieved from Canadian Grocer: http://www.canadiangrocer.com/top-stories/headlines/study-the-battle-between-animal-and-plant-based-proteins-74721

2 "Facts About Junk Food" (2018). Retrieved from Live Lighter Junk Food Infographic Poster

3 "Sales of Local Food Reaches $12 Billion" (January 2015). Retrieved from Packaged Facts: https://www.packagedfacts.com/about/release.asp?id=3717 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-foodtech-fund-launches-to-solve-the-global-food-crisis-300798665.html SOURCE Global RIFF

