New High Bay LED Light From Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading manufacturer of commercial, sports, and industrial lighting, has released a new line of UFO-style high bay LED lights with expanded wattages. The HIIO high bay LED light from Access Fixtures, now available in 80, 100, 150, 200, and 240 watts, brings form and function together while expanding lighting options for consumers and property managers. Geared towards the commercial market, these fixtures are well-suited to garages, auto body shops, gymnasiums, indoor riding arenas, warehouses, supermarkets, and more. With the HIIO, less is more. The HIIO LED fixture emits more lumens per watt than traditional HID high bays, and have an L70 rated life of over 50,000 hours. The circular design of the HIIO is low-profile and practical with the ability to be mounted up to 25' high. Either a hook mount or a chain mount makes it simple to install HIIO on any type of ceiling. HIIO is available with a standard wide 110 degree beam spread and emits 5000K crisp white light. "HIIO is both an affordable and highly practical LED high bay," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Its durability, high IP ratin, 75+ CRI, and wide optics makes it a perfect choice for any indoor facility with high ceilings."



HIIO is housed in sturdy die-cast aluminum and painted black with a corrosion-proof powdercoat finish. HIIO's lens is made of shatterproof polycarbonate. A built-in heat sink ensures the fixture will not overheat even in warm indoor environments. HIIO is IP65 rated against water projected by a 0.25-inch nozzle with a water volume of 3.3 gallons per minute. This fixture is dimmable using 0-10v dimming and compatible with occupancy sensors and daylight sensors. Standard 75+ CRI ensures that no matter the environment, colors will be clean, crisp, and pleasant to work under. These fixtures are available in standard 120-277v or 347-480v. All HIIO high bay LED lights come with a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty. To learn more about HIIO LED high bay fixtures, call Access Fixtures at 800-468-9925 or email a lighting specialist at customerservice@accessfixtures.com. About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com .

