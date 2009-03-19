|
|[February 20, 2019]
|
New LTE-M Module for Orange's Live Booster Program is Powered by Sequans Monarch Technology
Sequans Communications (News - Alert) S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced the availability of a
new module compatible with Orange networks and based on Sequans'
Monarch, the world's most highly-optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chipset. The
module is being offered as part of the Orange (News - Alert) Live Booster Program that
delivers a range of modules pre-packaged with Orange cellular
connectivity to simplify the process of adding connectivity to IoT
devices. The new Monarch-based Live Booster module comes complete with
an integrated SIM that assures developers and manufacturers that their
IoT devices will operate on Orange networks.
"Orange is making sure their IoT customers have a clear and easy path
for developing IoT devices and getting them launched on Orange's
networks as quickly as possible," said Georges Karam (News - Alert), Sequans CEO. "The
integrated SIM makes for a complete, out-of-the-box solution and we are
excited to contribute our technology to Orange's Live Booster Program."
"Sequans is a leading provider of LTE (News - Alert) chipsets for IoT solutions,
powering IoT devices all over the world," said Xiaohong Zhou, vice
president, Orange Products, Intelligence and Experience, Orange. "The
new module addresses the complexity developers face in connecting IoT
objects and we are pleased to offer a powerful Sequans-based solution in
our Live Booster Program."
he new module features worldwide deployment and roaming capability and
is based on Sequans' Monarch
LTE-M/NB-IoTchipset, a member of Sequans' StreamliteLTE™ family of LTE
chip products for the Internet of Things. The module comprises an Orange
SIM, Sequans' Monarch LTE chipset, and all other elements necessary for
a complete LTE modem system. These include an LTE-optimized transceiver,
a complete Single SKU™ RF front-end to support LTE bands worldwide, and
key interfaces, all in a single compact LGA package.
Sequans' Monarch technology successfully passed interoperability testing
with Orange last year and the new module will be generally available
later in 2019.
Visit Sequans at Mobile World Congress (News - Alert), February 25-28, hall 5, stand
5C87.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of
single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things
(IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003,
Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology
and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the
world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™,
optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable
routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized
for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables,
trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional
offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online
at www.sequans.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005257/en/
