New LTE-M Module for Orange's Live Booster Program is Powered by Sequans Monarch Technology

Sequans Communications (News - Alert) S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced the availability of a new module compatible with Orange networks and based on Sequans' Monarch, the world's most highly-optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chipset. The module is being offered as part of the Orange (News - Alert) Live Booster Program that delivers a range of modules pre-packaged with Orange cellular connectivity to simplify the process of adding connectivity to IoT devices. The new Monarch-based Live Booster module comes complete with an integrated SIM that assures developers and manufacturers that their IoT devices will operate on Orange networks. "Orange is making sure their IoT customers have a clear and easy path for developing IoT devices and getting them launched on Orange's networks as quickly as possible," said Georges Karam (News - Alert) , Sequans CEO. "The integrated SIM makes for a complete, out-of-the-box solution and we are excited to contribute our technology to Orange's Live Booster Program." "Sequans is a leading provider of LTE (News - Alert) chipsets for IoT solutions, powering IoT devices all over the world," said Xiaohong Zhou, vice president, Orange Products, Intelligence and Experience, Orange. "The new module addresses the complexity developers face in connecting IoT objects and we are pleased to offer a powerful Sequans-based solution in our Live Booster Program." he new module features worldwide deployment and roaming capability and is based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoTchipset, a member of Sequans' StreamliteLTE™ family of LTE chip products for the Internet of Things. The module comprises an Orange SIM, Sequans' Monarch LTE chipset, and all other elements necessary for a complete LTE modem system. These include an LTE-optimized transceiver, a complete Single SKU™ RF front-end to support LTE bands worldwide, and key interfaces, all in a single compact LGA package.



Sequans' Monarch technology successfully passed interoperability testing with Orange last year and the new module will be generally available later in 2019. Visit Sequans at Mobile World Congress (News - Alert) , February 25-28, hall 5, stand 5C87.

About Sequans Communications Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005257/en/

