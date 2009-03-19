[February 20, 2019] New Survey Reveals Despite Softening Economy, 57% of Legal Practitioners Plan to Continue Investing in Technology - with AI Ranking as the Top Trend for 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWCLERK, the leading online marketplace for freelance lawyers, today announced it will be sharing the results of a Spotlight survey at ABA TechShow measuring the attitudes of 165 legal practitioners across a variety of topics – from the use of technology to gender and racial diversity. At the show, LAWCLERK will also be demonstrating a new TEAMS feature to help attorneys build multiple Teams for various types of work or areas of law. For example, an Attorney could have a Family Law Team, a Bankruptcy Team, and a Litigation Team. And, they can build as many Teams as they want allowing them to essentially create their own virtual law firm of freelance lawyers. "ABA TechShow provides the perfect audience to showcase our new TEAMS feature and announce our survey findings, which highlight the bright spots and shortcomings of our industry," said Kristin Tyler, Co-founder and CMO of LAWCLERK. "As a practicing lawyer myself, I'm excited to see the agility and speed of adoption taking place in our industry." In addition to taking a pulse on technology adoption, the Spotlight Survey assesses the legal idustry's progress on gender and racial diversity, receptiveness to new technologies like AI and analyzes the Gig Economy and role of freelancers in legal. These finding include:



67% believe they will increase the use of tech in their practices in 2019.

65% believe AI will never take over the role of a lawyer.

The top-3 trends for the coming year, are AI (33%), court technology improvements (30%) and stricter privacy laws (17%).

31% of law firms have used freelance attorney and have experienced success.

43% have tried alternative billing models (such as flat fees) and reported success, with 28% being open to trying.

55% believe the legal industry is behind other industries in gender and racial diversity. For more information about LAWCLERK TEAMS, click here. About LAWCLERK

LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees – hiring attorneys simply post a project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers and is privately held.

