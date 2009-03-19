|
New Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE Smartphones Use Elliptic Labs' Virtual Proximity Sensor for Cleaner Design
Three years ago, Xiaomi shook up the smartphone market with the
introduction of the Mi MIX - a line of high-end phones that launched the
concept of full-screen displays. Now, this Chinese powerhouse is once
again utilizing the same software technology that enabled the Mi MIX's
success in its new Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE models: Elliptic Labs' INNER BEAUTY®
Virtual Proximity Sensor™. INNER BEAUTY uses ultrasound, sensor fusion
and machine learning to replace a phone's traditional hardware proximity
sensor with pure software, enabling both larger screens and cleaner
design.
"Our Virtual Smart Sensor platform not only eliminates the IR hardware
sensor requirement, providing OEMs with greater design choice, but it
also lets OEMs offer a variety of extra features for smartphones and IoT
devices, including gestures and presence detection," explained Laila
Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.
Xiaomi's mass-marketMi 9 line is a significant turning point for the
industry, indicating that the breakthrough enabled by Elliptic Labs'
Virtual Smart Sensor™ platform is moving from more expensive phones to
the high-volume arena. Prior to Elliptic Labs' inclusion in the first Mi
MIX phone, all smartphones required hardware proximity sensors and their
corresponding eyeholes on the front of the phone's screen, typically
within a massive bezel. These sensors were needed in order to turn off
the screen and disable touch functionality whenever a user was on a
call. Elliptic Labs' patented algorithms replace these traditional
optical infrared hardware sensors, eliminating the need for such
unsightly eyeholes and bezels. The INNER BEAUTY Virtual Proximity Sensor
is also display-agnostic, supporting all screens form OLED to LCD.
Xiaomi announced its new Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE smartphone models today.
About Elliptic Labs: www.ellipticlabs.com.
INNER BEAUTY, Virtual Proximity Sensor and Virtual Smart Sensor are
registered trademarks or trademarks of Elliptic Labs. All other
trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective
owners.
