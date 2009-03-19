[February 19, 2019] New Zealand Cricket Launches All-New Mobile App, Developed By YinzCam

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand Cricket (NZC) launched a new mobile app this past week, created in partnership with YinzCam, the mobile app and software developer based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA. Available for iOS and Android devices, the all-new app is the first major mobile update for NZC in five years. [ Download iOS app | Download Android app ]



Featuring an attractive design and user-friendly layout, the NZC app allows fans to stay connected with the BLACKCAPS, WHITE FERNS, Burger King Super Smash, other domestic and community competitions with real-time scoring, new match-centre with match highlights and individual 4s, 6s and wickets, live radio commentary, plus breaking news and videos from domestic and international teams. Supporters can even personalise their experience by choosing to receive custom notifications for their favorite teams. The app also allows fans to buy and save tickets seamlessly, get the latest fan gear through the NZC Store and join Cricket Nation for exclusive discounts and opportunities to win prizes.

"We set out to deliver a whole new mobile experience for our fans," said David White, NZC, CEO. "One that would provide more information and meaningful content than ever before, while making it easier to get involved and personally invested in the sport." While the new app is a significant upgrade over the National Sporting Organisations' previous app, it is only the beginning. NZC is already in discussions with YinzCam and its technology partners about how they can bring additional features and user benefits for future releases. "Having grown up watching the sport of cricket, I am thrilled to have partnered with NZC to develop their new mobile app," said Priya Narasimhan, CEO and Founder of YinzCam. "The management team with NZC had a strong desire to enchase the fans experience, both at home and at the grounds, and we are proud that they chose us to help them achieve that." Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam is the premier professional sports app vendor, having developed more than 180 mobile apps for teams, leagues, venues and events around the world, totaling more than 55 million app installs. YinzCam.com | @yinzcam View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-zealand-cricket-launches-all-new-mobile-app-developed-by-yinzcam-300798410.html SOURCE YinzCam

