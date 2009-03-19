|
|[February 19, 2019]
New Residential Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the
"Company") announced today the commencement of a public offering of
40,297,096 shares of its common stock, subject to market conditions. Of
the total number of shares being offered, 40,000,000 shares are being
offered by the Company and the remainder is being offered pursuant to an
exercise of options by FIG LLC (the "Selling Stockholder"). The
underwriters may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or
more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the
over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at
market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices relating to
prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. In connection with the
offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters an option for a
period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 shares of
common stock.
The Company intends to use its portion of the net proceeds from this
offering for investments and general corporate purposes. The Company
will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling
Stockholder.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the
offering.
The offering will be made pursuant to the Company's effective shelf
registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the "SEC (News - Alert)"). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and
a related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the
prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement
and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for
more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may
obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website
at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and
the pospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - Attn:
Prospectus Department - 180 Varick St, 2nd Floor; Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison
Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10010, email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com;
or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus
Department, or by calling 866-803-9204.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments primarily related to residential real
estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing
related assets and other related opportunistic investments. New
Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a
real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes.
The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC,
a global investment management firm.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements
relating to the offering, the intended use of proceeds of the offering
and the Selling Stockholder's intention to consummate the offering.
These statements are based on management's current expectations and
beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in
the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control.
The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be
attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that
could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled
"Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement and the prospectus related
to the offering and in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form
10-K, as well as the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" incorporated
by reference in the prospectus supplement related to the offering from
the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, new
risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible
for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may
cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims
any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the
Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
