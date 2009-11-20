[February 19, 2019] New research report from CIRA shares Canadian perspective on fake news, privacy, cybersecurity and internet access

OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Today the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) released a research report displaying Canadians' opinions and experiences regarding the internet and fake news, privacy, cybersecurity and access. Based on a survey of over 1,200 Canadian internet users in December 2018, the report highlights areas of concern, including apprehension around the upcoming Canadian federal election. The report also indicates what Canadians want from industry, the Canadian government and citizens themselves to create a better internet in Canada. CIRA's report offers several recommendations to improve Canada's internet, including enhanced investments by the Canadian government, actions around cybersecurity and privacy that Canadian businesses can take right away and opportunities for Canadian citizens to improve the internet they rely on every day. CIRA is a sponsor, co-organizer and participant of the upcoming Canadian Internet Governance Forum, taking place on Feb. 27, 2019 in Toronto, where internet stakeholders from across the country will meet to discuss these key issues. To read the full report visit cira.ca/betterinternet. Key facts:

Of Canadian internet users: Social media and fake news 75% say they come across fake news at least sometimes

57% have been taken in by a fake news item.

70% are concerned that fake news could impact the outcome of the next federal election. Privacy 72% are willing to disclose some or a little personal information in exchange for a valuable/convenient service.

7% are concerned that businesses with access to customers' personal data willingly share it with third parties without consent.

86% believe it is important that government data, including the personal information of Canadians, be stored and transmitted in Canada only.



Cybersecurity 87% are concerned about a potential cyberattack against organizations with access to their personal data.

Only 19% say they would continue to do business with an organization if their personal data were exposed in a cyberattack.

78% are concerned about the potential security threats related to the Internet of Things. Access

69% believe the high cost of internet services, including for mobile data, is hurting Canada's economy and prosperity.

economy and prosperity. 83% believe that universal access to high-speed internet is important for Canada's overall economic growth and prosperity.

overall economic growth and prosperity. 70% agree that the Canadian government should be doing more to support public access to high-speed internet. Internet governance 75% say they only know a little or hardly anything about the topic of global control and regulation of the internet.

50% are concerned that the global internet could fracture into regional blocks that adopt very different regulatory principles and policies.

66% support the principles of net neutrality. Executive quotes:

"With the rise of misinformation online and threats to digital privacy and cybersecurity, Canadians are demanding more of government, industry and others when it comes to Canada's internet," says CIRA's CEO Byron Holland. "The question that remains is how best to give Canadians what they want, while maintaining the open, interoperable internet that has become ubiquitous in the lives of most Canadians." "There are some basic actions that can be taken today to increase Canadian privacy and security online," says Jacques Latour, CIRA's chief security officer. "Canadian businesses must learn and follow privacy laws and make cybersecurity a priority. Governments must invest and participate in local infrastructure such as Canadian internet exchange points to keep data local, and Canadians must learn to spot and avoid personal cyber threats such as phishing emails." "With a federal election around the corner, fake news is a real concern and Canadians agree," says David Fowler, CIRA's vice president of marketing and communications and vice-chair of MediaSmarts board of directors. "Canadians see social media companies, the government and journalists as key players to halt misinformation online. But citizens themselves have a role to play and increased investments in media literacy will help Canadians spot fake news and thereby thwart its influence." About CIRA

