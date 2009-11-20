[February 19, 2019] New Web Design & Digital Marketing Platform for Schools, eduMEDIA, to Launch in 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greatlike Media, an Orange County web design and digital marketing firm, is launching a branch called eduMEDIA. eduMEDIA will focus on web design, software development, and digital marketing for private schools, public schools, community colleges, universities, and more. eduMEDIA utilizes online technology & modern internet marketing strategies, two subject matters arcane to many schools today, to redefine and modernize a school's online presence while working fastidiously to understand each institution thoroughly enough to properly convey its message to their current and future students. "Our main focus with eduMEDIA is to assist schools and educational institutions alike whose online presence is completely obsolete. We look to bridge the gap between institutions and their respective parents, existing students, and future students by creating a robust online presence for schools to help them communicate effectiely to their audience. After working with an abundance of schools before the launch of eduMEDIA, I am confident that we can increase retention rates, expand digital footprints, and bring in the exact demographic that any institution may be looking for," said CEO Justin Rath.



Rath is an entrepreneur out of the Dallas area, and recently sold a tutoring platform where he built up a network of many students who were able to pledge peer-to-peer tutoring services to students in need across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. About eduMEDIA

eduMEDIA is a platform that curates custom built, integrated website design and digital marketing solutions for schools across the U.S. eduMEDIA has been a go-to source for schools facing challenges in website design, marketing, communication, and the ability to effectively share unique aspects of their school with prospective audiences. For more information, visit www.edumediadigital.com or www.greatlike.com

Contact:

Justin Rath

Greatlike Media

800-479-0736

jrath@edumediadigital.com David Kanady

Greatlike Media

800-479-0736

dkanady@edumediadigital.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-web-design--digital-marketing-platform-for-schools-edumedia-to-launch-in-2019-300796138.html SOURCE eduMEDIA

