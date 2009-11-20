[February 19, 2019] New Smartphone App Helps You Shop Your Favourite Dispensaries

Browse current menus, reserve products, and pick up orders using the new Buddy smartphone app. Buddy will be free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play this March 2019. EDMONTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Buddy, a new cannabis locator and online ordering app based in Canada, is set to launch mid-March 2019. Designed with the cannabis consumer in mind, the developers of the app performed extensive research which showed that many Canadians want the convenience of shopping Canada's best dispensaries from the comfort of their own homes. Further to that, they noted that 90% of the cannabis consumers surveyed would like to have the option to reserve their favourite products for in-store pickup using a mobile app. David Ramsaran. "With Buddy, you can browse more strains than you ever knew existed. You can research them before you buy, then rate, share, and review your new favourite strains with your friends afterwards."



A crucial ingredient to Buddy's success will be maintaining close relationships with the legal dispensaries across Canada. The developer of the app, Buddy-Tech, worked closely with the federal and provincial governemnts to make sure the application was 100% compliant with the new cannabis regulations set in place last Oct 17, 2018. "Buddy is currently the only legal smartphone app available to consumers looking to shop for cannabis online" claims Ramsaran. "We are set to launch in Alberta in mid-March 2019, with the rest of Canada coming online over the next few months." About Buddy: Reserving products from your local cannabis dispensaries just got easier with Buddy, the app that lets you browse local menus and reserve your favourite products for FREE, then pick up & pay in-store! Available for download this March from the App Store and Google Play.

About Buddy-Tech: The developers of Buddy, the cannabis app that lets you browse menus and reserve products from your smartphone or tablet, are David Ramsaran, Nabil Ahmed, and Ali Mandan. Our thanks to CNW Group for sponsoring this announcement. SOURCE Buddy-Tech

