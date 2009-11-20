|
|[February 19, 2019]
|
New Ascom Myco™ 3 Smartphone Launched to Address Healthcare Efficiency and Collaboration Communication Challenges
Ascom (News - Alert), a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile
workflows, announces the release of the Ascom Myco 3, its newest,
innovative smart device purpose-built for healthcare, today at HIMSS19
where it is exhibiting and offering demos in booth #1533, February 11 -
15. Together, the Ascom Myco 3 and the Ascom Healthcare Platform bridge
communication gaps between patient, nurse and care team to open a
gateway to the world's largest ecosystem of software innovations and
care management applications focused on clinical workflows.
The Ascom Myco 3 is the latest addition to Ascom's 'My Companion' series
of professional smart devices. It was designed to be the clinician's
indispensable, professional tool, delivering critical patient
information and team communication to the caregiver's hand while
enabling actionable clinical insights for better-informed, coordinated
and streamlined care delivery. Developed to fulfill the requirements of
leading EHR mobile apps, the Ascom Myco 3 is shareable across shifts,
with a truly hot swappable battery that is easily switched without
powering down or even entering a sleep mode. Apps continue to
communicate and function as normal while the battery is replaced.
Contrasted with consumer devices not designed for the harsh healthcare
environment, the Ascom Myco 3 combines the ease-of-use of an Android (News - Alert)™
smartphone with robust enterprise-level security and durability.
"Mission Hospital, part of Providence St. Joseph Health Hospital system
in California, first deployed Ascom Mycos to multiple disciplines in our
facilities as 'the One' device of our mobile computing platform,
enabling us to deliver critical care information right to the hnds of
our clinicians, including integrated nurse call and alert and alarm
notification management, secure messaging, dynamic team staffing
assignment, woundcare and newborn photo capturing, secure team
collaboration app, and the ability for clinicians to view live waveforms
from patient monitors and 12-lead ECGs in near-real time on their
Mycos," shares Kristen Robb, IS Strategic Partner/Director, Providence
St. Joseph Health. "Based on the success of that implementation, we plan
to roll out the next-generation Ascom Myco 3 later this year, and are
particularly excited by how it will support our new initiatives going
forward such as data collection from infusion and IV pumps, barcode
scanning for BMV (Bedside Medication Verification), and Real Time
Location Services (RTLS)."
Rob Goldman, President, Ascom North America comments, "We built the new
Ascom Myco 3 to turn multi-step, multi-location processes into
streamlined workflows and enable more efficient care at the bedside. The
Ascom Myco 3 is an essential tool that clinicians can use to do
everything from collect and register vitals in the EHR, accept or
re-direct alerts and securely collaborate with colleagues to review labs
and clinical data, scan barcodes, and photograph and share detailed
images. We are proud and excited to demo the device in our booth with
customers and partners at HIMSS."
About Ascom
Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and
mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital
information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and
anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time
solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments.
Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software
architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization
solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows
for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.
Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses
in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom
registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.
For more information, visit www.ascom.us
and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005004/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]