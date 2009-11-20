|
|[February 19, 2019]
|
New Fully Integrated Embedded Motor Controller with Extended Memory for Automotive Applications
TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) expands its Micronas embedded motor
controller portfolio with the HVC 4420F, featuring extended flash memory
for the drive of small brush-type, stepper, or brushless motors. It is
designed to satisfy the latest needs of the automotive industry to
provide diagnostics capability newly introduced in the field of smart
actuators. Samples will be available in March 2019. Start of production
is planned for 2020.
With an extension of the flash memory to 64 KB and SRAM to 4 KB, the HVC
4420F is the answer for the OEMs' increased functional and diagnostic
demands. Currently, OEMs use own ideas and approaches on diagnostics.
This includes sensor data fusion strategy, actuator status and resulting
activities. To ensure the required data analysis, software routines have
to be implemented, which activate the underlying hardware diagnostic
features, while respecting the OEMs' framework to ensure proper
integration. Due to its larger memory and the built-in diagnostic
feature set, the HVC 4420F offers the storage capacity and processing
capability to execute these actions which are unique in the environment
of smart actuators.
The new HVC 4420F is part of the Micronas high-voltage controller family
(HVC) for smart actuators. The HVC family combines an ARM (News - Alert)®
standard microcontroller core with a wide range of additional functions
in order to enable particularly compact and cost-efficient system
designs for use in automotive applications and beyond. Powered by a
32-bit CPU core (ARM® Cortex®-M3) with 64 kB flash
memory, the HVC 4420F contains, amongst others, timers/counters,
interrupt controllers, multichannel ADC (News - Alert), SPI, and enhanced PWMs with
diagnosis functions, important for utilization in safety relevant
applications. An advanced LIN UART with a LIN 2.x transceiver as well as
voltage regulators to connect the device directly to the automotive
board net (5.4 V - 18 V) do round up the all-in-one approach. Several
power management modes help reducing the current consumption. Various
integrated digital and analog circuit units, such as comparators with
virtual star point reference, current scaling and an embedded
programmable gain amplifier allow users to minimize the number of
external components.
Due to its high processing power, the HVC 4420F allows complex motor
control algorithms such as Space Vector Modulation (SVM) for permanent
magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), six-step commutation with sensor
feedback or sensorless control, as well as various stepper
configurations.
The HVC 4420F optionally comes with production-ready and highly
flexible, parameterizable firmware with sophisticated communication,
monitoring and power management functions (ASIL A ready) as well as a
configuration tool. Customers can develop application software, based on
the firmware, that is both efficient and effective and thus optimally
design the combination of motor and control by gaining significant
reduction in their time to market.
HVC 4420F will be presented for the first time at Embedded World
exhibition from February 26 to 28, 2019, in Nuremberg at the TDK booth
438 in hall 3A.
Glossary
-
SRAM = Static RAM (News - Alert), volatile memory without the need to refresh
-
Multichannel ADC = ADC with multiple input channels selectable
-
PWM = Pulse (News - Alert) Width Modulation
-
LIN = Local Interconnect Network
-
UART = Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter
Main applications
-
Grille shutter
-
Smart valves and pumps
-
HVAC flaps
Main features and benefits
-
Full integration
-
OEM diagnostic support
-
Re-usability and flexibility
Key data
|
Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HVC 4420F
|
Package
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QFN40
|
Temperature Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive Grade-1
|
Built-in µC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM® Cortex M3®
|
Drivability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special peak drive up to 1 A
|
Diagnostics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Built-in support by hardware and software
|
Sample availability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2019
About TDK-Micronas
TDK-Micronas is the most preferred partner for sensing and control.
TDK-Micronas serves all major automotive electronics customers
worldwide, many of them in long-term partnerships for lasting success.
Operational headquarters are based in Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany).
Currently, TDK-Micronas employs around 1000 persons. For more
information about TDK-Micronas and its products, please visit www.micronas.com.
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan.
It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in
electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features
passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film
capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and
protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and
sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS
sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices,
magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product
brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK
focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and
communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer
electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing
locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South
America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and
employed about 103,000 people worldwide.
You can download this text and associated images from www.micronas.com/pressreleases.
Further information on the products can be found under www.micronas.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005122/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]