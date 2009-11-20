[February 19, 2019] New Study Indicates Payments Impact Site Sustainability, Patient Experience and Overall Clinical Trial Success

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial software for clinical trials, and the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) today announced the findings of their new study, Financial Barriers to Site Sustainability, Patient Experience, and Overall Trial Success. The study collected feedback from 527 respondents from sites across the globe and found that – while progress is being made in payment processes – sites still face challenges at every stage of the payment lifecycle, impacting the quality, speed and accuracy of their work. This research is being released at a key time in the industry conversation on clinical trial innovation, in conjunction with the 10th annual Summit for Clinical Operations Executives (SCOPE) 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Jim Murphy, Greenphire CEO, will share some of the study findings when he presents the session "Global Site Payment Transformation." Together with a top 10 pharma company client, Murphy will highlight how Greenphire's eClinicalGPS solution has delivered a more transparent, reliable clinical trial process across the sponsor's sites in 35 countries around the world. "At Greenphire, we always seek ways to help sponsors improve the site experience, and partnering with SCRS to quantify site needs has proven to e extremely valuable for our clients and the industry," said Murphy. "This research indicates that sponsors need to consider automating payments throughout the entire study process, as they have a cascading impact all the way down to patients and overall trial success."



The study, which ran from September – November 2018, identified four essential steps that sponsors can take to improve site satisfaction and trial success: streamline budget negotiations, improve the invoice process, automate site reimbursements and support sites to meet patient needs. Key highlights include:

50% of survey respondents said the biggest challenge in budget negotiations was getting appropriate funding for the study

74% of sites indicated they spend a minimum of one hour compiling and creating invoices per study per month

90% of respondents prefer to work with sponsors and CROs that pay more frequently

81% say quality transportation is important for recruiting and retention purposes – a top hurdle for sites "The voice of the global site community has the power to change the clinical research landscape," said Casey Orvin, president of SCRS. "We are thrilled to share in this research with Greenphire to illuminate areas where sponsors and CROs can partner with sites to improve relationships, ultimately impacting the success of their trials." About Greenphire

Greenphire is the global leader in financial software for clinical trials. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard and eClinicalGPS solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments globally for both sites and patients. The Company's newest product, ConneX, is the most personalized clinical trial travel solution designed specifically to meet the recruitment and retention goals of domestic and international clinical trials. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com. About SCRS

Founded in 2012, SCRS is the trade organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, connectivity and mentorship. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Join the community. Visit MySCRS.org. Media Contact

Amy Sitnick

215-609-4315

amy.sitnick@greenphire.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-indicates-payments-impact-site-sustainability-patient-experience-and-overall-clinical-trial-success-300797480.html SOURCE Greenphire

