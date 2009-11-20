[February 19, 2019]

New Supply Slows Self Storage Rent Growth, Yardi Matrix Reports

SANTA BARBARA, California, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. self storage rents felt the impact of new supply coming online in January, according to a new report from Yardi® Matrix.

Street rate rents for 10x10 non-climate controlled units declined by 1.7% year-over-year that month while rents for similar-size climate controlled units fell by 1.5%.

While nationwide rents for self storage properties were flat, demand remained steady in metros with strong population growth, such as Portland, Ore., Nashville, Tenn., and Orlando, Fla., along with underserved markets like New York City and Boston.

January's year-over-year rent growth leaders for 10x10 climate controlled units were Las Vegas; Columus, Ohio; Phoenix; San Diego; and California's Inland Empire.







The February 2019 monthly supply and rent recap, which is available for download, compiles data from more than 26,000 U.S. self storage properties, including more than 2,000 properties in the development pipeline.

