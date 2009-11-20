ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Supply Slows Self Storage Rent Growth, Yardi Matrix Reports
[February 19, 2019]

SANTA BARBARA, California, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. self storage rents felt the impact of new supply coming online in January, according to a new report from Yardi® Matrix.

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Street rate rents for 10x10 non-climate controlled units declined by 1.7% year-over-year that month while rents for similar-size climate controlled units fell by 1.5%.

While nationwide rents for self storage properties were flat, demand remained steady in metros with strong population growth, such as Portland, Ore., Nashville, Tenn., and Orlando, Fla., along with underserved markets like New York City and Boston.

January's year-over-year rent growth leaders for 10x10 climate controlled units were Las Vegas; Columus, Ohio; Phoenix; San Diego; and California's Inland Empire.



The February 2019 monthly supply and rent recap, which is available for download, compiles data from more than 26,000 U.S. self storage properties, including more than 2,000 properties in the development pipeline.

Yardi Matrix is the industry's most comprehensive business development and asset management tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage real estate investments in multifamily, industrial, office and self storage.  Email matrix@yardi.com, call +1-480-663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.


About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-supply-slows-self-storage-rent-growth-yardi-matrix-reports-300796236.html

SOURCE Yardi


